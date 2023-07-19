Bell Updates MyBell iOS App with New ‘Shop’ Feature

Bell has recently rolled out an update to its MyBell iOS app on July 14, introducing a new feature called Shop. This one-stop-shop feature is set to offer Bell customers in Ontario and Quebec an enhanced shopping experience for all their Bell services, essentially adding more options to self-managing your account and not needing to visit a store.

The new Shop section of the MyBell app allows users to:

: Users in Ontario and Quebec can now easily add Fibe TV or Satellite TV services to their existing accounts. The app offers a range of packages and programming options designed to cater to varying household needs. Add Mobility Lines and Save: In an effort to boost savings, users can now add Mobility lines to their accounts directly through the app. The feature allows for flexibility, where users can bring their own phone or opt to buy a new one. They can choose a new phone number or transfer their current number to Bell, and also shop for the accessories they need.

add an Internet package to eligible addresses in Ontario and Quebec. A variety of packages can be selected directly from the app. Browse Exclusive Offers: The “Shop” section also serves as a gateway to browse exclusive offers curated by Bell.

Click here to download MyBell for iOS in the App Store.