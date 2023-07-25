Snapchat Introduces New AR Lens, Celebrating 2023 Women’s World Cup

Snapchat has partnered with the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) and launching new augmented reality (AR) Lenses. Users around the globe can celebrate and support their team playing in the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

The social media platform is currently supporting over 750 million users. As the Women’s World Cup is well on its way, Snapchat is debuting the first-of-its-kind AR experience, made in collaboration with USWNT. The new Lenses are built by female Lens creators and feature creative tools users can test out.

Detailed in a press release, the new Women’s World Cup Lenses include a Global Fan Selfie Experience where users can scroll through the ‘Across the Globe’ Lens and find unique Lenses representing each country. These Lenses have been created by VideOrbit Studio, a women-led Dutch XR design studio specializing in AR.

Additionally, users can find the FIFA Lens, which offers a FIFA Fancestry quiz. The USWNT Jersey try-on Lens introduces a way for users to try on official 2023 USWNT Jerseys. Finally, a new Togethxr AR Lens offers a way for users to support and advocate for women’s sports.

“As we continue our commitment to championing women’s sports, Snapchat is honoured to be a part of the 2023 World Cup, bringing fans closer to their favourite National Teams and players as they go head-to-head on the world’s biggest stage,” Emma Wakely, Sports Partnerships, Snap Inc. says. “Through immersive content coverage, creator collaborations, and new, innovative AR experiences, Snapchatters will have an unparalleled opportunity to express their football fandom like never before.”

In addition, Snapchat is introducing new content focused on the 2023 Women’s World Cup. This includes a U.S. Soccer App integration for users in the U.S. Togethxr is producing a twice-weekly show on the Stories page called ‘Offside Special.’ Exclusive content made by athletes like Alisha Lehmann, Asisat Oshoala, Jordyn Huitema, Julia Grosso, Madison Hammond, Megan Reyes, Ryann Torrero, and Antonio Santiago are also expected.

Finally, Snapchat is curating its Stories featured on the Snap Map for each match and will include watch parties and celebrations.