Google Pixel 8a Leak Reveals 7-Year Updates, AI Upgrades, and More

Newly leaked marketing materials shared by Android Headlines offer us a good idea of what to expect from Google’s upcoming Pixel 8A smartphone.

The promotional materials indicate that the affordable Pixel 8A will boast an impressive 7-year commitment to security updates, a notable upgrade from previous Pixel models.

However, it remains unclear whether the Pixel 8A will match its flagship counterparts, the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, in receiving seven years of Android OS upgrades.

The inclusion of the G3 Tensor processor, found in the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, suggests high performance for the Pixel 8A. The leaks also hint at features like fast charging, long-lasting battery life, IP67 water resistance, and Google’s noise cancellation technology for improved call clarity.

Additionally, Google’s AI advancements, such as email summaries, Circle to Search, and photo remixing with Best Take, are anticipated to enhance the Pixel 8A’s user experience.

Earlier speculations also suggested that the Pixel 8A would introduce a fresh mint green color variant to the Pixel lineup, alongside a vibrant 120Hz display and an expanded 256GB storage option, catering to diverse consumer preferences and requirements.

Hey #FutureSquad! Seven months ago, I revealed the #Google #Pixel8a. Today, I’m back with the first official promo video of which may be the last #Pixel Xa Series device…😏 On behalf of @mysmartprice 👉🏻 https://t.co/E2ALgvLYDp pic.twitter.com/HK9E3CoPLy — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) April 26, 2024

With Google’s I/O event scheduled for May 14th, eager consumers won’t have to wait long for official confirmation on these leaked details.