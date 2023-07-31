New PlayStation 5 Beta Adds New Accessibility Support, Dolby Atmos, and More

PlayStation 5 is rolling out a new beta that includes long-awaited features. Those invited to test Sony’s closed betas for the console will be the first to experience new accessibility options, Dolby Atmos support, and gain access to larger capacity M.2 SSDs.

As explained in the latest PlayStation Blog post, beta invites are being sent to players in select countries, including Canada, the U.S., Japan, Germany, and France. If selected, the player will receive an invite via email today when it is available to download.

What many will consider the biggest feature included in this beta is Dolby Atmos support. Upon the launch of PlayStation 5, Sony touted the use of its Tempest 3D audio. Now, it appears as though PlayStation 5 games will be compatible with Dolby Atmos devices as well. Users with sound bars, TVs, etc., supporting Dolby Atmos will be able to take advantage of this support. Additionally, streaming apps like Netflix and Disney+ with Dolby Atmos can also be used.

As Sony explains, “Tempest 3D AudioTech specifically renders to the Dolby Atmos audio devices in use – including overhead channels – allowing for even greater levels of immersion in the audioscapes of PS5 games.”

Additionally, the PlayStation 5 beta adds the ability to assign a second controller to one account as an added accessibility option. With the use of two controllers on one account, this introduces a new way for those with accessibility needs to experience games collaboratively with friends, family, etc.

Sony is also expanding its support of M.2 SSDs. Via the beta, the maximum capacity supported on PlayStation 5 is doubled. Up from the previous 4TB limit, users can expand the storage of their console to 8TB. Though, the M.2 SSD must meet the requirements laid out by Sony.

There are also a number of quality of life improvements being made thanks to the beta. For instance, You can now mute the PlayStation 5’s beep when turning the console on or off. Alternatively, you can adjust the volume of the beep as well.

Other options include the ability to add haptic feedback from a DualSense and DualSense Edge controller when navigating the PlayStation 5’s menus and UI. Haptics will reflect when players reach the end of a scrollable section, check a box, or when a game is booting up.

Finally, there are also new social features included in the beta. Players can invite players into a closed party without adding them to a group. Invites can also be sent to a group instead of single friends. Additionally, users can also see a preview of someone sharing their screen prior to jumping into a party. Emoji reactions to messages are also being supported.

Although Sony’s beta program is limited to a number of countries, the company hopes to release the update globally “later this year.”