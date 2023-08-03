Google Launches New Privacy Tools for Online Safety

Google has just announced a suite of new tools and protections aimed at bolstering online safety and privacy.

Building on the success of last year’s “Results about you” tool, which allowed users to request the removal of personal contact information from search results, Google has enhanced this feature. In the coming days, users will have access to a new dashboard that will alert them if their contact information appears in Search.

Users can quickly request the removal of such results directly within the tool. They will also receive notifications if new results containing their contact information appear, adding an extra layer of security. Initially available in the U.S. in English, Google plans to expand this tool to new languages and locations soon.

Aiming to create a safer online environment for families, Google has also rolled out a new SafeSearch blurring feature. This update ensures that explicit imagery, such as adult or graphic violent content, will be blurred by default in Search results.

The new setting is available to all users globally and can be adjusted according to individual preferences. Additionally, Google has made it easier to access parental controls directly from Search, allowing users to manage these settings effortlessly.

“We know it’s important to stay in control of your online experience. These new tools and updates are some of the many ways we’re continuing to make Google the safest way to Search,” said Danielle Romain, VP of Trust, Google, in a statement.

Google is expanding its policies on the removal of non-consensual explicit imagery from Search. Users now have the ability to remove any of their personal explicit images that they no longer wish to be visible in Search, even if they originally uploaded the content themselves.

Alongside these updated policies, Google has streamlined the forms used to submit removal requests. Though it’s important to note that removing content from Google Search does not erase it from the web or other search engines, these changes are designed to give users more control over their private information.