Amazon to Open New Robotics Fulfilment Centre in Ontario

Amazon Canada has announced this week the upcoming opening of a state-of-the-art 2 million square foot robotics fulfilment centre (YXU1) in Southwold Township, Ontario, set to debut on October 1, 2023.

The new facility, equipped with the latest advanced Amazon Robotics technology, is expected to create more than 1,000 regular full-time jobs at launch.

YXU1 will serve as a sortable fulfilment centre where employees will pick, pack, and ship various customer orders, including books, toys, and housewares. Leveraging cutting-edge robotics technology, the centre is designed to process up to 750,000 items a day, enhancing efficiency and safety.

Employees at the centre will enjoy comprehensive benefits from their first day on the job, including medical, vision, and dental coverage, as well as a group RRSP plan. Amazon says it is also committed to offering company-funded training opportunities, allowing employees to build new skills and grow their careers.

“Amazon is committed to supporting the long-term economic vibrancy of Southwold Township,” said Harsh Khaitan, Director, Regional Operations at Amazon Canada, in a statement to iPhone in Canada. The company’s investment in the area is expected to have a positive economic and social impact, contributing to the revitalization of the site and offering new opportunities for local residents.

Southwold’s Mayor Grant Jones expressed excitement about Amazon’s presence, stating, “We’re thrilled to have Amazon join our community. We are very much looking forward to the positive economic and social impact the opening of the Amazon Fulfilment Centre will bring to our area.”

Amazon says it will start hiring for the more than 1,000 full-time positions at YXU1 in September.