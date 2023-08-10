Amazon Canada Back to School Deals are Here

Amazon Canada has kicked off some daily deals ahead of the back-to-school season, offering savings on a variety of electronics and household items.

For students, Amazon recommends its Echo, Echo Show, Kindle Scribe and Fire TV Sticks as the best tech to get for this school year.

Check out the following deals on Amazon.ca right now:

