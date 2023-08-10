Unreleased iPhone Models Found in tvOS 17 Beta Code

All eyes are on Apple’s expected iPhone 15 announcement next month and now we may have some evidence of what’s coming, according to tvOS 17 beta code.

Developer Aaron has identified multiple unreleased iPhone models within tvOS 17, shedding light on potential features and specifications of the upcoming devices.

4 unreleased iPhone models were added in tvOS 17 beta 1 but were not noticed until now. They were removed in tvOS 17 beta 5: iPhone15,4

iPhone15,5

iPhone16,1

iPhone16,2 https://t.co/pL1OnAOQZX — Aaron (@aaronp613) August 9, 2023

“[Four] unreleased iPhone models were added in tvOS 17 beta 1 but were not noticed until now. They were removed in tvOS 17 beta 5,” said Aaron earlier this week:

iPhone15,4

iPhone15,5

iPhone16,1

iPhone16,2

As 9to5Mac notes, historically, Apple’s model identifiers have been loosely organized by chip family. For instance, devices like the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 14, and the 3rd generation iPhone SE fall under the “iPhone14,x” category. In contrast, the iPhone 14 Pro, equipped with the A16 Bionic chip, is labelled as “iPhone15,x.”

Drawing from this pattern, it’s speculated that the iPhone15,4 and iPhone15,5 identifiers correspond to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, both powered by the A16 Bionic chip.

Meanwhile, the iPhone16,1 and iPhone16,2 models could represent the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, potentially boasting the next A17 chip based on 3-nanometer technology.

Adding more intrigue, Aaron also discovered two additional unreleased iPhone models in the tvOS 17 beta code: iPhone14,1 and iPhone14,9.

tvOS 17.0 Beta 5 references two iPhone models that currently don't exist: iPhone14,1

iPhone14,9 — Aaron (@aaronp613) August 9, 2023

These models are linked to the A15 Bionic chips, but their exact identity remains a mystery. While some believe these could be remnants of unused model identifiers, others theorize they might be revamped versions of existing models.

Could these be new USB-C versions of the iPhone SE and iPhone 13 mini to unify the shift from the legacy Lighting port?

Regardless, get your wallets extra ready for September if you’re ready to drop bombs on a new iPhone, as prices are rumoured to increase somewhat.