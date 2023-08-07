CADs Reveal iPhone 15 Pro’s Surprisingly Thin Bezels

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro is set to amaze users with its incredibly thin bezels, breaking records in smartphone design, according to CADs obtained by 9to5Mac and corroborated by Mark Gurman.

It appears that Apple is taking the bezel reduction to the next level this year, surpassing the already thin bezels of the iPhone 14 Pro by more than 30%.

Based on the leaked CADs, the bezels on the iPhone 15 Pro series will measure an astounding 1.5 mm.

This reduction is made possible by implementing LIPO (low-injection pressure over-molding) technology, previously used in the Apple Watch Series 7 redesign, which also featured remarkably thinner bezels.

When compared to earlier iPhone models like the X, XS, and 11 Pro, known for their futuristic designs at the time, the iPhone 15 Pro series stands out as a significant upgrade.

While the bezels are thinner than ever, it appears that the Dynamic Island, a unique feature introduced in previous models, will remain the same size this year.

Despite this, the thinner bezels make the Dynamic Island stand out even more.

The iPhone 15 Pro is also expected to feature a titanium frame, USB-C, and a periscope zoom lens in the Pro Max model.

However, there might be some disappointment for potential buyers as the new features may come with a price increase.