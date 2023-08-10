𝕏 Expands Revenue Sharing Program by Lowering Requirements

In a move set to benefit a broader range of content creators, 𝕏 has announced adjustments to its eligibility criteria for the Creator Ads Revenue Sharing program.

Previously, the platform required users to have a minimum of 15 million impressions within three months to qualify for ad revenue sharing. This threshold has now been slashed to just 5 million impressions over the same period, announced the company on Thursday.

Now, even more people can get paid to post! We’ve lowered the eligibility threshold for ads revenue sharing from 15M to 5M impressions within the last 3 months. We’ve also lowered the minimum payout threshold from $50 to $10. Sign up for a Premium subscription to get access. — Support (@Support) August 10, 2023

Furthermore, the company has reduced its minimum payout limit from $50 to a more accessible $10. This implies that even if a user’s post garners 3 million impressions, coupled with a combined 2 million impressions from the previous two months, they will still qualify for the revenue-sharing scheme.

To take advantage of this lucrative opportunity, users are encouraged to opt for a Premium subscription, formerly known as Twitter Blue. There’s never been a more opportune time to make money while posting on the toilet.