𝕏 Expands Revenue Sharing Program by Lowering Requirements

John Quintet
10 seconds ago

In a move set to benefit a broader range of content creators, 𝕏 has announced adjustments to its eligibility criteria for the Creator Ads Revenue Sharing program.

Previously, the platform required users to have a minimum of 15 million impressions within three months to qualify for ad revenue sharing. This threshold has now been slashed to just 5 million impressions over the same period, announced the company on Thursday.

Furthermore, the company has reduced its minimum payout limit from $50 to a more accessible $10. This implies that even if a user’s post garners 3 million impressions, coupled with a combined 2 million impressions from the previous two months, they will still qualify for the revenue-sharing scheme.

To take advantage of this lucrative opportunity, users are encouraged to opt for a Premium subscription, formerly known as Twitter Blue. There’s never been a more opportune time to make money while posting on the toilet.

