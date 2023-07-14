Twitter Starts Paying Creators Ad Revenue Sharing

In a move to support its users in monetizing their content, Twitter announced the launch of its Creator Ads Revenue Sharing program on Thursday. The program forms part of Twitter’s wider plan to help users earn an income directly on the platform.

The plan will permit creators to earn a share of ad revenue, with earnings beginning from the replies to their posts. Twitter said it would be broadening the program’s rollout later in the month. Eligible creators will then be able to apply to participate.

As part of the program’s launch, Twitter owner Elon Musk said he contributed his share of ad revenue to the creator payout pool.

The new revenue sharing offering extends Twitter’s current creator monetization scheme. It is independent of Creator Subscriptions, allowing creators to sign up for both. The program will be accessible in all countries where Stripe, Twitter’s payment partner, supports payouts.

Eligibility for the program is granted to those subscribed to Twitter Blue or Verified Organizations. Creators must also have achieved at least five million impressions on their posts in each of the previous three months and meet the requirements of Twitter’s human review for Creator Monetization Standards.

Successful applicants will need to set up a Stripe account and adhere to Twitter’s Creator Subscriptions policies. A forthcoming application process will allow creators to apply for both Creator Subscriptions and Creator Ads Revenue Sharing via the Monetization settings in their accounts.

🚨BREAKING: Twitter Monetization For Creators Is REAL💰 I just received my first ad revenue payment from Twitter. 1st check = $10K (!!!) I would typically never share personal financial info but creators need to know that @elonmusk means BUSINESS supporting the creator economy pic.twitter.com/JliTBR2LkG — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 13, 2023

FULL TRANSPARENCY Minutes after Twitter announced ad revenue payouts, I received this saying I’ll be paid $7,153 For reference, I had 328 million tweet impressions in the last 28 days These are awesome payout numbers & I encourage every single creator to share their content… pic.twitter.com/BD4O2QaVXE — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) July 13, 2023

User @BillyM2k shared they would be receiving a whopping $37,050 USD, just for tweeting out viral content since February.

i like twitter pic.twitter.com/WRRoKUl3pr — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) July 13, 2023

Now, when people get angry or troll creators, the replies will be monetized. It’s actually an ingenious way to keep the conversation going on Twitter. Some have questioned the monetization strategy, as someone could easily profit from stealing someone else’s content to tweet out as their own. Musk said that “Anyone engaging in repeated theft of posts be demonetized.”

Musk later clarified, “It’s not exactly per impression. What matters is how many ads were shown to other verified users. Only verified users count, as it is otherwise trivial to game the system with bots.”

The launch of Twitter’s Creator Ads Revenue Sharing program represents a significant step forward in enhancing monetization options for verified content creators on the platform. It’ll be interesting to see how this plays out.