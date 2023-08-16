Google Introducing Enhanced Generative AI Capabilities to Chrome

Google is introducing new generative AI capabilities to its search functionality. The company hopes this will better improve the ways users learn and make sense of information while navigating the web.

In a blog post, Google announces that there’s been a good reception to its generative AI-powered Search experience (SGE) that launched three months ago. Now, Google is improving its SGE even more. The new upgrades should help process the information on the web, “whether it’s deepening your understanding of complicated concepts, boosting your coding skills or tracking down details within a complex topic.”

Part of this next phase of the SGE’s development is being able to receive AI generative definitions. While searching topics on Chrome, users can highlight certain words. A window will pop up in which they can learn more about that word with a preview definition, diagrams, images, etc. Tapping it will expand the window so users can learn more. These related topics can be anything from science, economics, history, etc.

Generative AI is also being used to enhance the Chrome experience. Across the web, iOS, and Android, Chrome is supporting an early Search Labs experiment dubbed ‘SGE While Browsing’. The test is focused on how generative AI can help navigate information online. For instance, the beta that’s now available on mobile can summarize longer articles and provide “key points” from a webpage. Additionally, a new “Explore on page” option provides the ability to see questions and answers made by the content.

SGE while browsing is designed to “help people more deeply engage with long-form content from publishers and creators.” It’s also available to assist in making it easier to find the information you’re looking for while browsing the web. Google notes that support for Chrome on desktops is coming “in the days ahead.”