The Mobile Shop Boxing Day Promo Offers $250 in Bonus PC Optimum Points on Select Devices

The Mobile Shop’s annual Boxing Day promotion is now available. Customers can earn up to $250 in bonus PC Optimum points on select phones, plans, and accessories from now until January 3rd, 2024.

This year, The Mobile Shop is offering a bevy of points on some of this year’s hottest phones. This includes the latest from Apple, including the iPhone 15. Samsung’s S23 is also rolled into the Boxing Day promo alongside the Google Pixel 8.

Here are a few highlights from this year’s Boxing Day promotion from The Mobile Shop:

Earned PC Optimum Points can then be redeemed at retail locations such as Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore, No Frills, Joe Fresh and Shoppers Drug Mart.

For more information, check out The Mobile Shop’s website.