The Mobile Shop Boxing Day Promo Offers $250 in Bonus PC Optimum Points on Select Devices

Steve Vegvari
22 seconds ago

The Mobile Shop’s annual Boxing Day promotion is now available. Customers can earn up to $250 in bonus PC Optimum points on select phones, plans, and accessories from now until January 3rd, 2024.

This year, The Mobile Shop is offering a bevy of points on some of this year’s hottest phones. This includes the latest from Apple, including the iPhone 15. Samsung’s S23 is also rolled into the Boxing Day promo alongside the Google Pixel 8.

Here are a few highlights from this year’s Boxing Day promotion from The Mobile Shop:

  • Samsung Galaxy S23 – Get a $10/month Samsung S23 (Earn up to 250,000 PC Optimum points on Rogers or Fido new activations and upgrades) 
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G –  (Earn up to 200,000 PC Optimum points with Bell, Rogers, Fido, Telus and Koodo on new activations and upgrades)
  • iPhone 14 – (Earn 200,000 PC Optimum points on Rogers new activations and upgrades) 
  • iPhone 15 – (Earn 100,000 PC Optimum points on Rogers new activations and upgrades) 
  • Pixel 8 – Get a $0/month Pixel 8 (Earn up to 150,000 PC Optimum points with Rogers, Fido, Telus and Koodo on new activations and upgrades) 
  • Pixel 7 (Earn up to 150,000 PC Optimum points with Telus and Koodo on new activations and upgrades)

Earned PC Optimum Points can then be redeemed at retail locations such as Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore, No Frills, Joe Fresh and Shoppers Drug Mart.

For more information, check out The Mobile Shop’s website.

