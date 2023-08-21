Bell Pure Fibre 1.5 Internet Deal Offered at CNE, Save 56%

Bell has a booth at the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) right now offering up some exclusive internet and TV deals.

According to RFD, a Bell rep at the CNE was offering the following:

Pure Fibre 1.5 Gbps Internet: $40/month for 24 months (likely no requirement of a Bell wireless plan); normally at $90/month for 24 months; save 56%

Internet + TV packages for under $100/month (depends on channels)

The Bell booth was located on the south side of the CNE along BMO Field, located under the Ski Lift ride. Again, if you just happen to be visiting the CNE and are looking for a Bell internet deal, you may want to try your luck to see what is available.

Bell’s website currently lists Gigabit Fibe 8.0 for $140/month for 2 years, Gigabit Fibe 3.0 for $125/month for 2 years, plus slower plans at Fibe 500 for $110/month, Fibe $150 at $100/month and Fibe 50 at $60/month, all at 24-month pricing.