Bell Pure Fibre 1.5 Internet Deal Offered at CNE, Save 56%

Bell has a booth at the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) right now offering up some exclusive internet and TV deals.
According to RFD, a Bell rep at the CNE was offering the following:
Pure Fibre 1.5 Gbps Internet: $40/month for 24 months (likely no requirement of a Bell wireless plan); normally at $90/month for 24 months; save 56%
Internet + TV packages for under $100/month (depends on channels)
The Bell booth was located on the south side of the CNE along BMO Field, located under the Ski Lift ride. Again, if you just happen to be visiting the CNE and are looking for a Bell internet deal, you may want to try your luck to see what is available.
Bell’s website currently lists Gigabit Fibe 8.0 for $140/month for 2 years, Gigabit Fibe 3.0 for $125/month for 2 years, plus slower plans at Fibe 500 for $110/month, Fibe $150 at $100/month and Fibe 50 at $60/month, all at 24-month pricing.
As the back-to-school season approaches, Bell has announced some deals geared towards post-secondary students across Canada. Deals are available for internet packages, rate plans, smartphone deals, accessories, and more. Internet Packages Ontario: Gigabit Fibe 1.5 at just $60/month for 24 months in selected areas (there's also a CNE deal worth trying for). Québec: Gigabit Fibe...
Rogers has urged federal regulators to allow them to roll out cellular service for its customers in the Toronto subway system, before any deals are struck with its rivals Telus and Bell. In a submission to Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED) Canada, Rogers expressed its opposition to a potential measure that would stop its...
In a collective effort to provide aid to those affected by the ongoing wildfires across various regions in Canada, Bell, Rogers, and Telus have announced a range of initiatives to offer support and connectivity to impacted communities. Bell's Connectivity Assistance On August 18, Bell unveiled its commitment to assist customers in the Northwest Territories (NWT)...