Bell Outages in Manitoba Due to Wildfires Being Restored

Huge wildfires burning out of control in Manitoba have caused outages to Bell services.

Specifically, Bell is seeing outages in Flin Flon, Cranberry Portage and surrounding areas, “due to significant damage caused by the ongoing wildfires,” said the telecom on Tuesday.

“Our crews have been working around the clock with approx. 9km of fibre being laid in collaboration with our partners working in the area. We expect to have all services restored later today. We thank our customers for their patience as we work as quickly and safely as possible,” said Bell.

Last week, Bell saw outages in Oshawa, Ontario, after a third party digging cut cables to its network. Its crews had to reconnect 3,600 individual fibres and rebuild cable ducts 15 feet underground.