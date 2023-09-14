Amazon Sellers Gain AI Tool for Writing Product Listings

Amazon has introduced new generative AI models aimed at improving the quality, performance, and efficiency of product information on its platform. The announcement was made at Accelerate 2023, Amazon’s annual seller conference.

“With our new generative AI models, we can infer, improve, and enrich product knowledge at an unprecedented scale and with dramatic improvement in quality, performance, and efficiency. Our models learn to infer product information through the diverse sources of information, latent knowledge, and logical reasoning that they learn. For example, they can infer a table is round if specifications list a diameter or infer the collar style of a shirt from its image,” said Robert Tekiela, Vice President of Amazon Selection and Catalog Systems.

The new technology not only saves time for sellers but also enhances the shopping experience for customers. It enables sellers to provide more comprehensive and richer product descriptions with minimal effort. Early feedback from sellers who have tested the new AI capabilities indicates that the majority are directly using the AI-generated listing content.

The introduction of AI-generated customer review highlights is also among the latest innovations aimed at improving the customer review experience. “Starting to simplify listing creation using AI is just one way that Amazon is making it easier for sellers to launch and build a successful business. This is just the tip of the iceberg on how we plan to use AI to help improve the seller experience and help more sellers succeed,” added Tekiela.

The generative AI models are expected to change how product information is managed on Amazon, making it far easier for sellers to write better product listings, which in turn should benefit customers. Our AI overlords are slowly taking over, folks.