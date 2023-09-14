NOMAD Fills the Gap in Leather iPhone 15 Cases

In the wake of Apple discontinuing its leather cases and offering FineWoven as an alternative, NOMAD has announced new leather case options for the iPhone 15 series devices. The company’s Modern Leather Case and Modern Leather Folio have been updated for Apple’s latest smartphones.

Modern Leather Case

The Modern Leather Case by NOMAD is designed to offer a blend of style and rugged protection for the iPhone 15. Available in two types of leather—premium Horween Leather and a more budget-friendly option from the Ecco tannery in Denmark—the case comes in a variety of colors. Horween Leather is offered in Black or Rustic Brown, while Nomad Leather is available in Black, Brown, or English Tan.

One of the standout features of this case is its 8-foot drop protection, achieved through a 360° TPE bumper that absorbs shock and protects against drops up to 6 feet. The case is also MagSafe compatible and features new easy-grip scooped bumpers, anodized metal buttons, and a bumper lip that extends to cover the metal bezel.

With a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $70 USD for the Horween Leather and $50 USD for the Nomad Leather, the Modern Leather Case aims to fill the gap left by Apple’s discontinuation of leather cases.

Modern Leather Folio

For those who prefer additional functionality, the Modern Leather Folio offers not just protection but also storage options for cash and cards. Built with heritage vegetable-tanned Horween leather, the folio is available for both Pro and Pro Max series phones in Black or Rustic Brown. Nomad Leather is available for all iPhone 15 models in Black, Brown, or English Tan.

The folio features three card slots and one cash slot, providing a convenient way to carry essentials. A unique feature of this case is the removable magnetic clasp, which securely holds the cover closed. Like the Modern Leather Case, the folio is also MagSafe compatible and includes new easy-grip scooped bumpers, anodized metal buttons, and a bumper lip that extends to cover the metal bezel.

The MSRP for the Horween Leather is $80 USD, while the Nomad Leather is priced at $60 USD. The Modern Leather Folio aims to offer a comprehensive solution for iPhone 15 users, elevating both the look and functionality of the device.

With Apple no longer offering leather cases, these are as timely as ever. Both cases aim to elevate the look and feel of the iPhone 15 while offering rugged protection. The cases are designed to develop a unique patina over time, adding a personalized touch to the device.

You can click here to check out these latest leather offerings on NOMAD’s website.

NOMAD is an affiliate partner of iPhone in Canada and allows readers to help support independent media.