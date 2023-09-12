Apple Debuts FineWoven Replacement for Leather Accessories

Gary Ng
10 seconds ago

finewoven iphone 15

Looks like the rumours of a FineWoven leather replacement for iPhone 15 and Apple Watch accessories was true after all.

These new FineWoven iPhone accessories are crafted from a premium microtwill. Composed of 68% post-consumer recycled content, this FineWoven fabric offers a sustainable alternative with reduced emissions compared to traditional leather.

Both the FineWoven Wallet with MagSafe and FineWoven Case with MagSafe are priced at $79 CAD and come in five distinct colours tailored for the iPhone 15 series: black, taupe, mulberry, pacific blue, and evergreen.

finewoven iphone 15 pro

Pricing for FineWoven iPhone cases remain at $79 CAD, like last year’s leather offerings.

FineWoven Apple Watch straps, such as the Modern Buckle, are priced at $199 CAD. There’s also a FineWoven AirTag key ring for $49 CAD each.

What do you think about the shift to FineWoven from leather? For watch straps, natural leather breathes better so it’ll be interesting to see how FineWoven fares.

