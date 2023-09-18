Amazon Prime ‘Big Day Deals’ Date in Canada Announced

Amazon is set to launch its Prime Big Deal Days, a two-day shopping event exclusively for Prime members, starting on October 10 at 3 a.m. EDT and concluding on October 11. The event will feature deep discounts on a variety of brands including Barbie, SharkNinja, Philips, Cuisinart, and more.

“We’re giving our Prime members yet another way to save, with deals on some of the most wanted gifts of the season,” said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime, in a statement to iPhone in Canada. The event will offer personalized recommendations based on customers’ past searches and purchases, aiming to streamline the shopping experience.

Here’s what Amazon wants you to know about Big Deal Days:

Exclusive to Prime Members : Only Amazon Prime members are eligible to participate. Non-members can start a free trial to gain access to the deals.

: Only Amazon Prime members are eligible to participate. Non-members can start a free trial to gain access to the deals. Wide Range of Discounts : Up to 55% on select Echo devices, featuring the newly released Echo Pop and Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen). Additionally, discounts of up to 31% are available on select children’s devices, including the latest Echo Show 5 Kids (3rd Gen). Fire TV devices, such as the Fire TV Streaming Stick and Amazon Fire TV 2-series, are also being offered at up to 50% off.

: Up to 55% on select Echo devices, featuring the newly released Echo Pop and Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen). Additionally, discounts of up to 31% are available on select children’s devices, including the latest Echo Show 5 Kids (3rd Gen). Fire TV devices, such as the Fire TV Streaming Stick and Amazon Fire TV 2-series, are also being offered at up to 50% off. Personalized Experience : Amazon will provide personalized deal alerts and recommendations based on customers’ shopping history.

: Amazon will provide personalized deal alerts and recommendations based on customers’ shopping history. Global Availability : The event will be available in 19 countries worldwide, kicking off on October 10 in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the U.S., and the UK. Prime members in Japan can shop the Prime Big Deal Days event later in the month.

: The event will be available in 19 countries worldwide, kicking off on October 10 in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the U.S., and the UK. Prime members in Japan can shop the Prime Big Deal Days event later in the month. Additional Shopping Aids: Amazon’s newly launched Holiday Shop and Alexa-based notifications are available to assist customers in making informed shopping decisions.

Customers can prepare for the event by setting up deal alerts through the Amazon Shopping app and using Alexa for notifications and reminders. If you want to get a jump start on your holiday shopping and avoid the crowds and markups at shopping malls, ‘Big Deal Days’ might be the way to go.

Click here to check out some early deals already available on Amazon.ca.