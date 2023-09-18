iPhone 15 Pro Max Repair Costs in Canada Have Dropped

Gary Ng
30 mins ago

iphone repair iphone 15 pro max

Apple has released the repair costs for its latest iPhone 15 series, revealing that some repairs are cheaper compared to last year’s iPhone 14 line up. The costs vary depending on the type of damage and whether the customer has an AppleCare+ plan. All fees are in Canadian dollars and are subject to tax.

Cracked Front Screen Repairs

  • iPhone 15 Pro Max: $499
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max: $499

Back Glass Damage

  • iPhone 15 Pro Max: $249
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max: $719

Back glass damage and screen repairs are covered under AppleCare+ at $39 per incident. You can see how compared to last year’s iPhone 14 Pro Max, in Canada, the iPhone 15 Pro Max for back glass damage costs 65% less to repair at $249, a $470 discount for repairs outside of AppleCare+.

Combined Screen and Back Glass Damage

  • iPhone 15 Pro Max: $659
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max: $849

For both screen and back glass damage, for those with butterfingers, it will cost 22% less to repair both sides of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, with savings of $190. AppleCare+ costs $78 per incident for this type of repair.

Battery Replacement

  • iPhone 15 Pro Max: $135
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max: $135

Battery replacement is the same cost as last year, so no real changes here.

Rear Camera

  • iPhone 15 Pro Max: $339
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max: $289

When it comes to fixing the rear camera module, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is cheaper by $50 compared to its predecessor, a 17% discount.

If you have “Other Damage”, it’s the same price as last year at $919 for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The bottom line when it comes to Apple’s most expensive iPhone 15 Pro Max? Get AppleCare+ if you’re not rocking a protective case, as it will still cost you if you have repairs. The price of AppleCare+ for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max is $13.49 CAD per month (which you can keep paying forever), or $269 for two years of coverage. You have within 60 days from your original purchase to buy AppleCare+.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site: become a Patreon subscriber. Or shop with our Amazon link, or buy us a coffee! We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

Amazon Prime ‘Big Day Deals’ Date in Canada Announced

Amazon is set to launch its Prime Big Deal Days, a two-day shopping event exclusively for Prime members, starting on October 10 at 3 a.m. EDT and concluding on October 11. The event will feature deep discounts on a variety of brands including Barbie, SharkNinja, Philips, Cuisinart, and more. "We're giving our Prime members yet...
IIC Deals
2 hours ago

Apple Vision Pro Launch Still on Track for 2024, Confirms Tim Cook

In Brown County, Texas, Apple has embarked on a joint venture to power 100,000 homes with clean energy through a four-mile-long stretch of nearly a million solar panels. It's a staggering project from Apple as it continues to pursue its green goals. But don't accuse Cook and Apple of just talking and not choosing action...
John Quintet
4 hours ago