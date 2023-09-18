iPhone 15 Pro Max Repair Costs in Canada Have Dropped

Apple has released the repair costs for its latest iPhone 15 series, revealing that some repairs are cheaper compared to last year’s iPhone 14 line up. The costs vary depending on the type of damage and whether the customer has an AppleCare+ plan. All fees are in Canadian dollars and are subject to tax.

Cracked Front Screen Repairs

iPhone 15 Pro Max: $499

iPhone 14 Pro Max: $499

Back Glass Damage

iPhone 15 Pro Max: $249

iPhone 14 Pro Max: $719

Back glass damage and screen repairs are covered under AppleCare+ at $39 per incident. You can see how compared to last year’s iPhone 14 Pro Max, in Canada, the iPhone 15 Pro Max for back glass damage costs 65% less to repair at $249, a $470 discount for repairs outside of AppleCare+.

Combined Screen and Back Glass Damage

iPhone 15 Pro Max: $659

iPhone 14 Pro Max: $849

For both screen and back glass damage, for those with butterfingers, it will cost 22% less to repair both sides of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, with savings of $190. AppleCare+ costs $78 per incident for this type of repair.

Battery Replacement

iPhone 15 Pro Max: $135

iPhone 14 Pro Max: $135

Battery replacement is the same cost as last year, so no real changes here.

Rear Camera

iPhone 15 Pro Max: $339

iPhone 14 Pro Max: $289

When it comes to fixing the rear camera module, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is cheaper by $50 compared to its predecessor, a 17% discount.

If you have “Other Damage”, it’s the same price as last year at $919 for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The bottom line when it comes to Apple’s most expensive iPhone 15 Pro Max? Get AppleCare+ if you’re not rocking a protective case, as it will still cost you if you have repairs. The price of AppleCare+ for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max is $13.49 CAD per month (which you can keep paying forever), or $269 for two years of coverage. You have within 60 days from your original purchase to buy AppleCare+.