First iPhone 15 Pro Pre-Orders ‘Preparing to Ship’ in Canada

Like clockwork, Apple’s iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro pre-orders are advancing into the ‘Preparing to Ship’ phase.

Apple kicked off iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro pre-orders on Friday, and by late afternoon, some of the first launch day deliveries shifted into the ‘Preparing to Ship’ phase faster than years past.

According to iPhone in Canada reader Nicolas, his iPhone 15 Pro Max in Black Titanium with 256GB of storage, set to be delivered on the September 22 launch day, hit the ‘Preparing to Ship’ phase on Friday afternoon. You can see his screenshot below:

Last year, the first iPhone 14 Pro Max orders hit the ‘Preparing to Ship’ phase on Saturday. Typically, these orders won’t reach the ‘shipped’ stage until sometime on Thursday, the eve of the launch day. By the middle of next week, you should again be able to find your UPS tracking number by looking up your phone number under the ‘reference’ option on the latter’s website.

What’s the status of your iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro right now? Keep us updated in the comments below.