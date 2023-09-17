First iPhone 15 Pro Pre-Orders ‘Preparing to Ship’ in Canada

John Quintet
23 seconds ago

Like clockwork, Apple’s iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro pre-orders are advancing into the ‘Preparing to Ship’ phase.

Apple kicked off iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro pre-orders on Friday, and by late afternoon, some of the first launch day deliveries shifted into the ‘Preparing to Ship’ phase faster than years past.

According to iPhone in Canada reader Nicolas, his iPhone 15 Pro Max in Black Titanium with 256GB of storage, set to be delivered on the September 22 launch day, hit the ‘Preparing to Ship’ phase on Friday afternoon. You can see his screenshot below:

Last year, the first iPhone 14 Pro Max orders hit the ‘Preparing to Ship’ phase on Saturday. Typically, these orders won’t reach the ‘shipped’ stage until sometime on Thursday, the eve of the launch day. By the middle of next week, you should again be able to find your UPS tracking number by looking up your phone number under the ‘reference’ option on the latter’s website.

What’s the status of your iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro right now? Keep us updated in the comments below.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site: become a Patreon subscriber. Or shop with our Amazon link, or buy us a coffee! We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

Fido Giving Free Bonus Data Again, Check Your Account

Rogers-owned Fido is doling out free data bonuses again to select customers, notifying them via text message. The text informs Fido users of a free monthly data bonus, in the form of 10GB or 20GB per month, according to various users on RFD. If you didn’t get a text message, you can log into your...
Gary Ng
13 hours ago

Apple Execs: iPhone 15 Pro is “Best Game Console You Have”

Apple said during its special event this week that the iPhone 15 Pro will offer "the fastest performance of any smartphone currently on the market" and will support hardware-accelerated ray tracing. In an interview with IGN, Jeremy Sandmel, Apple's Senior Director of GPU Software, elaborated on the device's capabilities: "The iPhone can connect to these...
John Quintet
13 hours ago

Sault Ste. Marie Transit Launches Umo Fare Payment System

Cubic Transportation Systems has partnered with Sault Ste. Marie Transit to launch the Umo payment platform in Ontario. The collaboration aims to modernize fare payment methods and improve the daily commute for transit riders in Sault Ste. Marie. "One of the most anticipated features of the Umo system is the implementation of smart card bus...
John Quintet
2 days ago