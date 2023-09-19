Amazon to Hire 6,000 Employees Across Canada for the Holidays

Amazon announced today its plans to hire 6,000 employees across Canada for full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles in its operations network. The roles, which include stowing, picking, packing, sorting, and shipping customer orders, will be available in communities from coast to coast.

The online retailer says it is investing over $70 million CAD this year in pay increases for customer fulfillment and transportation employees. The average hourly starting wage will rise to $21, up from nearly $17 in 2018. Through Amazon’s step plan compensation model, eligible employees can expect planned pay increases every six months until their 24-month anniversary, and another increase at month 36.

“An employee who starts with us today will see an 11% increase in pay over the next three years—likely more, including our annual wage investments,” said Victor Romia Portoles, Director of Amazon Canada Customer Fulfillment Operations, in a statement on Tuesday.

The company also offers Amazon Career Choice, a paid benefit program in partnership with over 20 educational institutions across Canada. More than 5,500 employees across Amazon’s Canadian network have enrolled in Career Choice, including over 2,000 in 2023 alone. The program covers up to 95% of tuition and fees towards a certificate or diploma in qualified fields.

Amazon is also enhancing its on-the-job safety training this year, including an improved Powered Industrial Trucks (PIT) Training curriculum designed to boost knowledge retention and prioritize personal and site safety.

In 2023, Amazon has already opened two new fulfillment centers, with two more planned for later this year, along with one sortation center and one AMXL delivery station. The company currently operates over 60 logistics sites across Canada.

Yesterday, Amazon announced dates for its new Prime Big Deal Days, set to take place in Canada next month.