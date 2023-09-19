Here are the First iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus Reviews [Roundup]

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

iphone 15 reviews

Apple on Tuesday released its embargo on its iPhone 15 series smartphones, such to launch this Friday, September 22, 2023.

Here’s a quick roundup of iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus reviews that were provided to select media in advance of this Friday’s launch:

  • Wired: Review: Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus
  • CNET: Apple iPhone 15 and 15 Plus Review: Pro Features For Less
  • TechCrunch: iPhone 15 Pro Max review
  • Pocket-lint: Apple iPhone 15 review: A stealth choice
  • Tom’s Guide: iPhone 15 review: The best iPhone value
  • CNN: The iPhone 15 is a surprisingly big upgrade — and the best option for most
  • Outside Online: Everything You Need to Know About the New iPhone 15 Camera
  • British GQ: Apple’s iPhone 15 is the major upgrade you’ve been waiting for

YouTube video

YouTube video

YouTube video

YouTube video

YouTube video

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site: become a Patreon subscriber. Or shop with our Amazon link, or buy us a coffee! We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

Connecting iPhone 15 to iPhone 15 with USB-C: What Happens? [VIDEO]

Apple’s latest iPhone 15 lineup had a major change this year—switching from a Lighting port to USB-C. The new USB-C port allows you to charge your new AirPods Pro with USB-C and more. But what happens when you plug in your USB-C iPhone 15 into another iPhone 15 with USB-C? Marques Brownlee (known better as...
Gary Ng
12 mins ago

iFixit Drops iPhone 14 Repair Score to ‘Do Not Recommend’

iFixit’s Kyle Wiens announced on Tuesday the repairability score for Apple's iPhone 14 from last year has been retroactively revised from a recommended 7 out of 10 to a do-not-recommend 4 out of 10. Initially praised for its repair-friendly architecture, the iPhone 14 has faced increasing scrutiny for software limitations that make repairs difficult for...
John Quintet
31 mins ago

First iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Reviews are Out [Roundup]

Apple today released its embargo on its first iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max reviews on Tuesday, with the Pro lineup reaching its most expensive pricing ever in Canada. Here’s a quick roundup of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max granted to select media outlets....
Gary Ng
55 mins ago