Nest Hub Max to Discontinue Google Meet and Zoom Support

Google announced today that its Nest Hub Max will cease support for Google Meet and Zoom video calling features by the end of September.

“As we continue to make Google Assistant even more helpful, we’re prioritizing the features people love and exploring new ways to build generative AI capabilities into their Assistant experience. As a result, some underutilized features will no longer be supported,” said a Google spokesperson to 9to5Google.

However, one to one and group video calls via Google Meet will remain unaffected; only the ability to join meetings via codes and links will be removed.

Users have recently encountered a message stating, “Joining meetings will no longer be available on this device starting September 28,” during the Google Meet setup process on the Nest Hub Max. Zoom had previously announced on July 19 that all support for its application on the Nest Hub Max would end on September 30, 2023. After these dates, the Zoom app will “stop functioning” and will no longer receive updates. New installations or sign-ins will also be disabled.

The move comes after Google ended support for third-party voice apps and games in June, as it refocuses its Assistant’s capabilities. Video calling, initially available through Google Duo, has been a key feature of the Nest Hub Max, which is still available for purchase, down to $199 CAD at retailers such as Costco. With the discontinuation of meeting features, the device’s 6.5 MP camera will only be used for activating the Assistant and media controls. It also serves as a Nest camera.

The decision has raised questions about the device’s utility, especially in light of the availability of the Pixel Tablet, which supports the Android version of Google Meet and other video-calling services. It’s unfortunate news for those who leverage video calling with Google Meet and Zoom with loved ones as the feature is now being taken away.