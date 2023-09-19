You Can Now Restore an Apple TV from your iPhone

Gary Ng
5 seconds ago

Tvos 17 recovery mode tap to restore

With the latest release of iOS 17 and tvOS 17, both made available yesterday, there’s a new way to restore an Apple TV encountering issues, right from your iPhone.

Typically, to erase, restore or fix Apple TV issues, you need to do so by using the included Apple TV remote or for Apple TV 4K users, that required contacting Apple Support.

“If you see a warning symbol while trying to update the software on your Apple TV, or see a black screen on your TV and flashing indicator light on the front of your Apple TV, contact Apple Support,” says Apple regarding the Apple TV 4K as it lacks a USB-C or micro-USB port like its predecessors.

But according to Apple’s latest support document (via Aaron @aaronp613), you can now restore an Apple TV right from your iPhone. A screenshot was shared that showed the pop up saying, “Recover Apple TV” and “there is a problem with this Apple TV that requires it to be updated or restored,” prompting owners to tap ‘continue’ to move onto the next step in the process.

Recover apple tv

This feature looks to be an extension of a similar restore feature for Apple Watch, right from the iPhone. This ability debuted last spring and now it can be used to restore an Apple TV.

“Apple TV is Recovering”, says the prompt when users proceed. “You can continue to use iPhone while Apple TV is recovering. Please leave Apple TV connected to power. Apple TV will reboot once recovery completes.”

