What’s New in iOS 17: Here are 200+ Features and Changes [VIDEO]

Apple today released iOS 17, iPadOS 17, tvOS 17 and watchOS 10 today for download.

If you’re not ready to install iOS 17 just yet, and want an overview of what’s new, check out the following video that’s over an hour long from zollotech.

“In this video I show you over 210 more new changes in iOS 17 using the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro Max iPhone 13 Pro Max and 14 Pro Max,” said Aaron Zollo.

Below are the new features in iOS 17 detailed by Apple today:

Phone

Customizable “Contact Posters” change how you appear on others’ devices during calls.

“Live Voicemail” offers real-time transcriptions and the option to answer mid-message.

Messages

Unified sticker platform includes Live Stickers, Memoji, Animoji, and third-party packs.

“Check In” feature notifies designated contacts upon safe arrival at a location.

Transcriptions available for received audio messages.

Enhanced search functionalities with multiple filters.

Swipe-to-reply and auto-deletion of one-time verification codes introduced.

FaceTime

Option to leave video or audio messages.

FaceTime compatibility extended to Apple TV.

Gesture-triggered 3D effects and adjustable video effects added.

StandBy

Full-screen display of clocks, photos, and widgets when charging.

Night Mode adjusts display tone in low light.

Preferences saved per MagSafe charger.

Widgets

Interactive widgets allow direct actions.

iPhone widgets can be added to Mac desktop.

AirDrop

“NameDrop” for quick contact information exchange.

New initiation methods for AirDrop and SharePlay.

Keyboard

Improved autocorrect and easier editing.

Enhanced sentence corrections and inline predictive text.

Safari and Passwords

Browsing profiles and enhanced private browsing.

Group password sharing and one-time code AutoFill.

Music

SharePlay for communal control of Apple Music.

Song crossfade feature introduced.

AirPlay

Intelligent device list and suggested connections.

Automatic device connections streamlined.

AirPods

Adaptive Audio and Personalized Volume features.

Conversation Awareness and press-to-mute options.

Maps

Offline Maps and real-time EV charger routing.

Siri

Alternate activation phrase and back-to-back requests.

Visual Look Up

Expanded domains and multiple subject lifting.

Health

Emotional logging and mental health assessments.

Screen Distance feature to reduce eye strain.

Privacy

Sensitive content warnings and improved sharing permissions.

Accessibility

Assistive Access and Live Speech features.

Personal Voice and Point and Speak options.

Additional Features