What’s New in iOS 17: Here are 200+ Features and Changes [VIDEO]

John Quintet
38 mins ago

Apple today released iOS 17, iPadOS 17, tvOS 17 and watchOS 10 today for download.

If you’re not ready to install iOS 17 just yet, and want an overview of what’s new, check out the following video that’s over an hour long from zollotech.

“In this video I show you over 210 more new changes in iOS 17 using the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro Max iPhone 13 Pro Max and 14 Pro Max,” said Aaron Zollo.

Below are the new features in iOS 17 detailed by Apple today:

Phone

  • Customizable “Contact Posters” change how you appear on others’ devices during calls.
  • “Live Voicemail” offers real-time transcriptions and the option to answer mid-message.

Messages

  • Unified sticker platform includes Live Stickers, Memoji, Animoji, and third-party packs.
  • “Check In” feature notifies designated contacts upon safe arrival at a location.
  • Transcriptions available for received audio messages.
  • Enhanced search functionalities with multiple filters.
  • Swipe-to-reply and auto-deletion of one-time verification codes introduced.

FaceTime

  • Option to leave video or audio messages.
  • FaceTime compatibility extended to Apple TV.
  • Gesture-triggered 3D effects and adjustable video effects added.

StandBy

  • Full-screen display of clocks, photos, and widgets when charging.
  • Night Mode adjusts display tone in low light.
  • Preferences saved per MagSafe charger.

Widgets

  • Interactive widgets allow direct actions.
  • iPhone widgets can be added to Mac desktop.

AirDrop

  • “NameDrop” for quick contact information exchange.
  • New initiation methods for AirDrop and SharePlay.

Keyboard

  • Improved autocorrect and easier editing.
  • Enhanced sentence corrections and inline predictive text.

Safari and Passwords

  • Browsing profiles and enhanced private browsing.
  • Group password sharing and one-time code AutoFill.

Music

  • SharePlay for communal control of Apple Music.
  • Song crossfade feature introduced.

AirPlay

  • Intelligent device list and suggested connections.
  • Automatic device connections streamlined.

AirPods

  • Adaptive Audio and Personalized Volume features.
  • Conversation Awareness and press-to-mute options.

Maps

  • Offline Maps and real-time EV charger routing.

Siri

  • Alternate activation phrase and back-to-back requests.

Visual Look Up

  • Expanded domains and multiple subject lifting.

Health

  • Emotional logging and mental health assessments.
  • Screen Distance feature to reduce eye strain.

Privacy

  • Sensitive content warnings and improved sharing permissions.

Accessibility

  • Assistive Access and Live Speech features.
  • Personal Voice and Point and Speak options.

Additional Features

  • Roadside Assistance via satellite for specific iPhone models.
  • Pet recognition in Photos and shared Find My items.
  • Activity History in Home and Grid Forecast for cleaner energy.
P.S. - Like our news? Support the site: become a Patreon subscriber. Or shop with our Amazon link, or buy us a coffee! We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

How to Find Your iPhone 15 UPS Tracking Number Right Now

The first iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro orders are set to be delivered this Friday, September 22, the launch day of the new devices. While existing order statuses are in the “preparing to ship” phase, some orders have actually already shipped and are with UPS right now. That’s right, you can now find your...
Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Elon Musk Wants ‘Small Monthly Payment’ Plan for X Users

Elon Musk discussed the future of his social media platform X during a livestream with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, suggesting again that users might have to start paying to use the social network. "Moving to having a small monthly payment for use of the X system," said Musk, aiming to combat the...
John Quintet
2 hours ago

Apple Execs Detail Philosophy Behind iPhone 15 Camera Features

Apple's Vice President of Camera Software Engineering, Jon McCormack, and Senior Director of iPhone Product Marketing, Maxime Veron, recently sat down with PetaPixel to discuss the company's philosophy behind the iPhone 15's camera system. "It really is, in my mind, all about allowing people to go chase their vision," said McCormack. He emphasized that Apple...
John Quintet
3 hours ago