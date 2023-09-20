Ring Unveils Stick Up Cam Pro with Advanced 3D Motion Detection

Ring has introduced its most advanced camera yet, the Stick Up Cam Pro, featuring radar-based 3D Motion Detection for more accurate and refined motion alerts.

The announcement was made at Amazon’s Devices & Services Fall Event held at Amazon’s HQ2 in Arlington, Virginia. The camera is available for pre-order today, with shipping set to begin on October 18.

The Stick Up Cam Pro offers three power options: Battery, Plug-in, and Solar, available in white or black. The battery and plug-in versions are priced at $234.99, while the solar version is available for $274.99. The camera can be purchased on Ring.com and Amazon.ca.

One of the key features is Bird’s Eye Zones and Bird’s Eye View, which allow users to utilize an aerial perspective to pinpoint and send alerts only when the camera detects movement from people in a specific location. The camera also comes with Advanced Pre-Roll, which records a few extra seconds before every motion event, providing a more complete picture of incidents.

Audio quality has been enhanced with Audio+, which includes two array microphones with echo cancellation and a security siren. The device supports 1080p HDR video and offers Color Night Vision capabilities.

The Stick Up Cam Pro is weather-resistant, designed to withstand normal rainfall and snow, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. For those interested in additional protection, an optional Ring Protect Plan is available as a separate subscription.

In terms of sustainability, the Stick Up Cam Pro is made from 19% recycled materials, and its packaging is 100% recyclable, made from wood fiber-based materials sourced from responsibly managed forests or recycled sources.