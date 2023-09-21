Google Mocks Apple for Outdated SMS, Urges RCS Upgrade [VIDEO]

Google has reignited its campaign urging Apple to adopt Rich Communication Services (RCS), a modern messaging standard.

In a video titled “Meet iPager – Help Apple #GetTheMessage,” Google criticizes Apple for using outdated SMS and MMS technology when texting with Android devices.

The campaign by Google points out multiple shortcomings in Apple’s existing messaging system. These include the absence of end-to-end encryption in SMS and MMS, which jeopardizes message security. Additionally, the technology used for group chats between iPhones and Android devices is outdated, preventing users from exiting the conversation. Media quality is also compromised, with videos and images appearing pixelated when sent from iPhones to Android phones.

Google also stressed that texts from iPhones may not always be sent to Android devices over Wi-Fi, leading to unsent messages if cellular service is unavailable. Google contends that Apple’s use of SMS and MMS—standards from the 1990s and 2000s—results in these issues. The tech giant argues that Apple could resolve these problems without affecting iPhone-to-iPhone messaging by adopting RCS, a modern messaging standard.

The campaign has sparked conversations across social media platforms, from tweets to TikToks, emphasizing the need for Apple to modernize its messaging system.

Google suggests that users can switch to other messaging apps like Signal and WhatsApp for a better experience, but stresses that the ideal solution is for Apple to adopt RCS, thereby enhancing messaging for everyone.

Check out the funny ad below:

Last August, Google similarly launched a campaign that targeted Apple in an effort to get the latter to adopt RCS.