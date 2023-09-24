iPhone 15 and 15 Pro Cameras Reviewed by Pro Photographer [VIDEO]

Canadian Tyler Stalman, a pro photographer and content creator, provided an in-depth review of the iPhone 15 Pro, focusing on its camera capabilities and professional features.

Stalman began by highlighting the addition of the option for log shooting in ProRes video, a feature exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro. He noted that while this is an advanced feature, it offers beautiful colors and is a significant upgrade for professionals.

The iPhone 15 Pro comes with a 48-megapixel sensor for the main camera, a significant jump from the previous 12-megapixel sensors. Stalman found the quality comparable to the 24-megapixel sensor on the iPhone 15 Pro, dismissing concerns that the regular iPhone 15 might not match up in quality.

The device uses Smart HDR 5 for image processing, and while Stalman hoped for a more significant shift in this area, he acknowledged the improvements in darker parts of the image. He also mentioned the new way the phone deals with portrait mode, automatically suggesting it as an option when appropriate, which he believes will make the feature more widely used.

Stalman interviewed Raphael, the CEO of Capture One, to discuss the tethering capabilities of the iPhone 15 Pro. Capture One has developed color profiles for ProRAW and now supports tethering for the new iPhone, offering a seamless experience for professionals.

The iPhone 15 Pro also features an A17 Pro processor, which significantly improves responsiveness and aims for zero shutter lag. Stalman found this to be a noticeable upgrade, especially for burst modes.

One of the most significant changes is the shift to USB-C, which Stalman described as “much more exciting than lightning.” This change allows for faster charging times and data transfer speeds, and it enables features like tethering with Capture One and recording ProRes footage directly into an SSD.

Stalman concluded that while the keynote might have seemed underwhelming to some, the smaller Pro features make the iPhone 15 Pro the most professional iPhone to date, especially for those in the photography and videography fields.

Check out the full 15-minute review below:

As for those waiting for the annual Austin Mann review of Apple’s latest iPhone cameras, we reached out to him and he told iPhone in Canada he’s taking a break on iPhone camera reviews after a decade of doing so. He said to wait for the Halide review of the latest iPhone 15 cameras, coming soon.