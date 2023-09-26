Last Chance: Apple Canada’s Back to School Promo Ends Soon

apple back to school last chance

Apple’s annual back to school promotion ends in less than a week, so this is your last chance to jump on the yearly sale.

The promo offers extra savings on top of education discounts, in the form of Apple Gift Cards, up to $200 available depending on eligible purchases.

Here’s what you can get with the 2023 Apple back to school promo:

Apple launched the back to school sale back in June, targeting students and parents planning ahead of this year’s school season. The promotion will end on October 2, 2023, which is six days from now.

Click here to jump on Apple’s Back to School promotion for 2023 while it’s still available.

