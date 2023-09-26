Last Chance: Apple Canada’s Back to School Promo Ends Soon

In the face of escalating climate change impacts, BLUETTI, a leader in the energy storage sector, is offering innovative solutions to promote sustainable living through solar energy. The company aims to facilitate the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources, particularly solar power. "BLUETTI is dedicated to advancing clean energy technology and promoting a...
Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, September 20, 2023. Bell Noticeable price changes: Get iPhone 15 Pro. Pre-order...
Amazon announced new products at its special event on Wednesday, and with the announcements, various existing products have gone on sale. New Fire TV and Fire tablets were announced today, along with Eero mesh Wi-Fi routers. Existing versions of these products are now on sale, along with a 28% off sale on the Kindle Scribe...