Apple Back to School Sale 2023 Canada Now Available

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

apple back to school canada

After Apple launched its annual Back to School sale in the U.S. a while ago, the program has officially launched in Canada today.

Apple says you can “Save on Mac or iPad with education pricing,” while you also “get a gift card up to $200, 20% off AppleCare+ and more”.

There’s an education discount on Apple products available, plus this bonus. Here’s what you can save:

Apple explains to students they can get credit with Apple Trade In with their eligible older devices, while they can either get in-store pickup or free delivery. This is the best time to buy a new MacBook or iPad and is geared toward students that are already planning for the fall.

Last year, Apple offered a $140 gift card for iPad Air and iPad Pro purchases, so this year it increases to $150. But in 2022, Apple gave a $210 gift card with Mac purchases, so it decreased by $10 this year.

To qualify for the education discount and extra savings, it applies to K-12 employees, along with students and staff from postsecondary institutions, including parents.

Click here to visit the Apple website and hit up the education store to get your savings today–the promo ends on October 2, 2023.

