Google Celebrates 25th Anniversary, Releases G25gle Doodle

Google is officially celebrating its 25th anniversary today. The company was the brainchild of Larry Page and Sergey Brin back in 1995 before officially launching in 1998. It’s since redefined the internet and how interconnected apps are used.

Google was first incorporated in 1998. Technically, the company’s birthday is September 4th. However, in 2005, Google began celebrating the anniversary on September 27th after it announced its expansion of its search index.

Over the years, Google has built and fleshed out its services and apps. As a direct competitor to Yahoo’s search engine, Google became the standard. The company’s Gmail and G Suite apps also took on Microsoft’s Hotmail services and 365 Office apps. Plus, Google has gone toe-to-toe with Apple and others, developing the Pixel smartphone, smartwatch, and smart home devices.

To celebrate the milestone anniversary, the company is launching a new Google Doodle. Over the years, more than 5,000 unique Google Doodles have been created. This one shows us how the company’s logo has evolved over the years, leading to its current iteration. Plus, it ends with a special ‘G25gle’ Doodle, marking the anniversary.

On X (formally Twitter), CEO Sundar Pichai thanks “everyone who uses our products and challenges us to keep innovating.”

Happy 25th birthday @Google! 🎂 Thanks to everyone who uses our products and challenges us to keep innovating and to all Googlers! pic.twitter.com/bO3cI0DgvZ — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) September 27, 2023

In a blog post, Google also writes, “This month, Google will celebrate our 25th birthday. It’s a huge privilege to reach this milestone, made possible by the people who use our products and challenge us to keep innovating, the hundreds of thousands of Googlers past and present who have given their talents to building those products, and our partners who believe in our mission as much as we do.”

Finally, if you head onto Google and type in a Google 25-related query, you’ll see a banner, confetti, and other little secrets on screen.