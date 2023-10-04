Hitman: Blood Money Reprisal Announced for iOS, Android, and Switch

IO Interactive is partnering with Ferel Interactive to bring its beloved Hitman: Blood Money to iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch. As part of IO Interactive’s 25th anniversary, Hitman: Blood Money Reprisal will start shipping this fall.

Via a social post on X (formally Twitter), Feral Interactive announced that Hitman: Blood Money will come to iOS and Android “this autumn” while a Nintendo Switch release soon follows in the winter. It’s said the game will include new features and gameplay improvements inspired by more recent Hitman games.

Agent 47 goes mobile in Hitman: Blood Money — Reprisal! With new features and gameplay improvements inspired by later HITMAN games, the stealth-action classic makes a triumphant return on iOS & Android this autumn, and Nintendo Switch in winter! Are you ready to make a killing? pic.twitter.com/wDaK3TsDIN — Feral Interactive (@feralgames) October 4, 2023

“Hitman: Blood Money — Reprisal’s modernizations make it a great fit for all three platforms, and both mobile editions come equipped with a fully customizable touchscreen interface, as well as controller and keyboard & mouse support,” Feral Interactive states.

Hitman: Blood Money originally launched on PC, PlayStation 2, Xbox, and Xbox 360 in May 2006. It later released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox as part of the Hitman HD Enhanced Collection in 2019.

Unfortunately for fans dying to experience the game once more, Feral Interactive hasn’t revealed the release date for the mobile launch of Hitman: Blood Money Reprisal. Thankfully, players won’t be waiting for Agent 47 for too long.