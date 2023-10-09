Google Has Shipped Nearly 40 Million Pixel Phones Since 2016 Launch

Google is reportedly reaching the 40 million milestone for Pixel shipments. Since launching the smartphone brand in 2016, Google has steadily carved its own place within the space. Following the Pixel 8 launch this past week, new sales figures have been released.

It’s been reported that Good Pixel has shipping 37.9 million phones between 2016 and 2023, according to IDC VP Francisco Jeronimo (seen by 9to5Google). While nearing 40 million is respectible on its own, Jeronimo claims that sales have been “growing double digits” in the last few years, which indicates stickiness within the sector.

. @Google is about to announce the #GooglePixel8 Series, another important group of devices for its portfolio. Sales have been growing double digits in the last years, with total sales reaching nearly 40 million units since its launch in 2016 #TeamPixel #GooglePixel… pic.twitter.com/bq9Axozzqp — Francisco Jeronimo (@fjeronimo) October 4, 2023

Comparative to last year, upon the launch of the Pixel 7, Google had sold around 27.6 million units. Therefore, Google has seemingly shipping around 10 million units in the last 12 months. Meaning, that this past year appears to have been the best year for the Pixel brand.

Google’s rise in popularity shouldn’t come as a huge surprise. Earlier this year, Q2 2023 results showed that the Pixel brand grew in sales by 42 percent while other major competitors like Apple, Samsung, etc. saw a downturn. This is largely attributed to the rise in popularity Pixel devices are seeing in the U.S. market. However, Google is also said to be steadily adopted by users in Japan as well.

That being said Google and the Pixel portfolio still has a ways to go to catch up to Apple, which is the dominant force. This year, it was reported that Apple developed and sold eight of the 10 best-selling smartphones of 2022. With the iPhone 13 series, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and iPhone 12 dominating the upper ranks, it was only Samsung’s Galaxy A13 and Galaxy A03 that were able to keep Apple from capturing a clean sweep. Google Pixel was nowhere to be found on the list.

Google Pixel is seemingly finding its footing in North America and global markets. With nearly 40 million sales under its belt and an upward rise in users, it’ll be interesting to see how figures compare next year.