Microsoft Announces New Features for Teams Premium

Microsoft today announced a series of new features aimed at enriching the user experience for Microsoft Teams Premium subscribers.

The announcement comes after a study by Forrester Consulting revealed that organizations are increasingly relying on Teams Premium to reduce costs, enhance customer experiences, and leverage AI for more effective daily operations.

The new features include expanded intelligent recap language support, covering languages such as Arabic, French, German, Hebrew, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Simplified Chinese, and Spanish. Set to launch in November 2023, this feature allows users to conduct meetings in their preferred languages and receive AI-generated notes and tasks, shifting the focus from note-taking to the meeting itself.

Teams Premium will also offer live translated meeting transcripts during the meeting, available on the transcript side pane. This feature aims to eliminate language barriers in organizations that operate across different geographies.

Additionally, new engagement analytics will provide meeting organizers with data on attendee interactions, including total reactions, raised hands, cameras turned on, chats, and unmutes, available in the Attendance tab post-meeting.

Organizers can now customize email communications for webinars, whether it’s a registration invite, waitlist email, reminder email, or a follow-up email with a webinar recording. This feature allows organizers to better tailor their brand message for each event.

New administrative features have been introduced to standardize collaborative experiences within organizations. These include the ability to automatically enable background blur for all users and proactive monitoring of meeting quality to identify and address issues related to audio, video, and app-sharing in real-time.

The general availability of Microsoft Teams Premium for enterprise customers was initially announced in February of this year. Teams Premium requires a base Teams license and then costs $9.50 CAD per user.