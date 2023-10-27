Sonos Kicks Off 20% Discount on Home Theatre Sets

IIC Deals
3 seconds ago

Sonos has launched a holiday promotion offering 20% off on its best-selling home theatre sets. The sale, which starts today and runs through October 29, is available online and at select retailers. The promotion aims to give consumers an early start on their holiday shopping.

According to Sonos, the following sets are included in the sale:

The sale represents a significant opportunity for consumers interested in upgrading their home theatre systems, particularly with the Arc soundbar and Sub combination.

Click here to check out the Sonos website to plan your next home theatre purchase.

