Wireless Test Alerts Coming Nov. 15 in These Provinces and Territories

The next Alert Ready Test is coming this month to compatible wireless devices in each province and territory. The federal government will conduct the test which is managed by Pelmorex, the parent company of The Weather Network. It is not possible to disable these alerts in Canada.
The test alerts will hit TV, radio and wireless LTE devices. The alert is loud if your phone is not on silent and your phone will also vibrate.
The following provinces and territories will get Alert Ready Tests on November 15, 2023:
Apple introduced a new feature in iOS 17 to allow iPhone and iPad users to download maps for offline use in Apple Maps. This is a feature that debuted 10 years ago with Google Maps. But hey, Apple likes to take its time, right? With the Maps app in iOS 17 and later versions, you...
Microsoft plans to discontinue the free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate perk for the majority of its 238,000-strong workforce, starting January 2024. That’s according to sources speaking with The Verge. Of course, the cost-cutting move has left some employees not happy about the move. While Xbox division employees will retain this perk, most others outside the...
In the wake of YouTube's crackdown against ad blockers, data from various ad blocking companies have revealed record uninstalls as users follow Google’s instructions to re-open access. October witnessed an unprecedented number of ad blocker uninstalls, suggesting that YouTube's strategy is having its intended effect, according to Wired. Krzysztof Modras, Director of Product and Engineering...