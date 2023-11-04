Wireless Test Alerts Coming Nov. 15 in These Provinces and Territories

The next Alert Ready Test is coming this month to compatible wireless devices in each province and territory. The federal government will conduct the test which is managed by Pelmorex, the parent company of The Weather Network. It is not possible to disable these alerts in Canada.

The test alerts will hit TV, radio and wireless LTE devices. The alert is loud if your phone is not on silent and your phone will also vibrate.

The following provinces and territories will get Alert Ready Tests on November 15, 2023:

British Columbia: 1:55 PM PST

Manitoba: 1:55 PM CST

New Brunswick: 10:55 AM AST

Newfoundland & Labrador: 10:55 AM NST

Northwest Territories: 1:55 PM MST

Nova Scotia: 1:55 PM AST

Nunavut: 2:00 PM EST

Ontario: 12:55 PM EST

Prince Edward Island: 12:55 PM AST

Quebec: 1:55 PM EST

Saskatchewan: 1:55 PM CST

Yukon: 1:55 PM MST

Alberta: No test

Wireless alerts previously took place back in May as part of Emergency Preparedness Week.