Here are Rogers, Telus and Bell Cellphone Plan Changes from Nov. 8

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, November 8, 2023.
We’re extending the waiving of home phone and mobility post-paid long distance and SMS charges from Canada to Israel, Gaza, and the West Bank until November 30th. No action is required by our customers.
Get up to $460 off when you trade in your current phone1 on Canada’s fastest 5G network
Receive upto 50GB of mobile data for up to 3 days if ever your internet service is not available
Add family members to your account and save $480 per person over 24 months.
Get bonus 250MB bonus data/mo with Unlimited Canada-wide minutes & 100 Canada-wide minutes + unlimited texting with Prepaid Voice and Data plans with one of our Automatic monthly top-up options.
Bring your own device and get 25 GB for $40/mo. in QC and get 120 GB for $55/mo in ON and and get 5G network access and 60 GB for $75/mo. in AB
Get Bonus 10GB data/mo with Unlimited talk and text + 5 GB data, Unlimited talk and text + 10 GB data, Unlimited talk and text + 20 GB data and Unlimited talk and text + 40 GB data
Get bonus + 2 GB data/mo with Unlimited talk and text + 1 GB data and Unlimited talk and text + 2.5 GB data with one of our Automatic monthly top-up options.
Get bonus Crave Basic with Ads for 24 months with all Unlimited Shareable Plans in QC and with Ultimate 150 and 155 (Canada & U.S.) in main regions.
Bonus: Existing Small business mobility customers receive a $200 bill credit with Business Fibe 50, Business Fibe 300 and Gigabit Business Fibe internet plans.
Invite friends to switch to Bell and you’ll both get a $50 bill credit.
Get a credit up to $700 when you trade in your old phone.
Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch.
Bring your own device and get a $5 monthly bill credit for two years on a $55+ plan in Quebec. Shop phones or bring your own device and save $10 monthly for two years on a $80+ plan in other regions.
Ongoing deals:
Purchase the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 or Z Fold4 on a two-year TELUS Easy Payment term and get bonus Samsung Galaxy Buds2 when you activate, renew or add a new line.
Save the $60 connection fee when you shop Mobility online.
TELUS Exclusive Partner Program offers: get 30GB for $50/mo in Quebec or 50GB for $55/mo in other regions, on a 24-month Easy Payment agreement.
Save up to $775 on the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In.
Get a Samsung Galaxy S23 and save up to $735 with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In.
Get 6 months of Apple Music free when you buy an eligible device.
Get an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max and save up to $840 with Bring-it-Back and Trade-In.
Savings of up to $463 on Apple Watch Series 8 and iPhone 14.
Get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO1GB. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 90 and 150 prepaid plans in Quebec, or Talk, Text & Data 45 and 55 prepaid plans in other regions.
Save up to 40% over 24 months when you trade in your Pixel 6 Pro and get the Pixel 8 Pro with Bring-It-Back on TELUS Easy Payment
Bonus 4GB for 18 months available for new activations on Talk, Text & Data 35, 90 and 150 prepaid plans. (Excluding Quebec)
Quebec exclusive offer: Bonus 8GB per month plus, get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options, using promo code QCBONUS8GB. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 & 55 prepaid plans.
Quebec exclusive offer: Bonus 5GB per month plus, get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options, using promo code QCBONUS5GB. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 35 prepaid plans.
New activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 90 and 150 prepaid plans include the Long Distance Saver add-on for $0.
Save up to $1,102 on the Galaxy S23 Ultra
Splash into savings and get 50GB of data for $65 per month in Quebec and get 120GB of data for $85 per month in other regions.
Get the iPhone 15 Pro and save up to 60% over 24 months when you trade in your iPhone 13 Pro. With Bring-It-Back on TELUS Easy Payment.
Get exclusive student access to 65GB of data for $55 per month. New activations only, when you bring your own device. (Ontario only)
Shop the latest accessories for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment.
Upgrade and save up to $610 on iPhone 15 when you trade in an eligible device.
Save 70% on the best entertainment when you add Stream+. Add Stream+ to any new or existing Mobility plan for just $10 per month for 3 months.
Get a bonus 250 MB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO250, on new activations on Nationwide Talk & Text 25 prepaid plan.
Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an eligible Apple Watch.
Share your phone’s unlimited data with your smartwatch or tablet starting from $10 extra per month.
Refer a friend to TELUS Mobility and you both get a $50 bill credit.
Enjoy your ICI TOU.TV EXTRA subscription included with your TELUS plan (QC).
Bundle your services and get up to $40 off each month (QC)
Save big on the flashiest phones with Bring‑It‑Back
Get 20 GB for $34/mo in Quebec or 20 GB for $39/mo in other regions, when you bring your own phone.
Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE with a phone plan starting from $45/mo. With Sweet Pay™ Lite on eligible 2-year plans.
Ongoing deals:
Credit of $5 for 24 months on the 40GB data, talk & text plan. Credit of $10 for 24 months on the Unlimited nationwide 60GB 5G data and Pay per use data plans. New activations when you bring your own device. (Excluding Quebec)
Credit of $5 for 24 months on the Unlimited nationwide 50GB 5G data plan. Credit of $10 for 24 months on the Pay per use data plan. New activations when you bring your own device. (Quebec only)
Get 250MB Bonus Data with Canada-wide $15 prepaid plan in QC and Canada-wide $15 and $25 prepaid plans in other regions, on Auto Payment Options.
Get the Google Pixel 7 with an affordable plan for $0 down, 0% APR. With Sweet Pay™ on eligible 2-year plans. Taxes extra.
Get an iPhone 12 with an affordable plan for $0 down, 0% APR. With Sweet Pay™ on eligible 2-year plans. Taxes extra.
Get 10GB Bonus data with Unlimited Canada-wide $45, $55, $75 and $85 prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options. (Excluding Quebec)
Get 500MB Bonus Data with Province-wide $20 prepaid plan and Canada-wide $25 prepaid plan in QC and Canada-wide $30 prepaid plan in other regions, on Auto Payment Options.
Get a mobile plan and home internet plan for $75/mo. After a credit of $25/mo for 12 months. Current price: $100/mo (ON).
Get 2GB Bonus data with Unlimited Canada-wide $32, $34, $37 and $43 prepaid plans in QC and Unlimited Canada-wide $35 and $40 prepaid plans in other regions, on Auto Payment Options.
Get 2GB Bonus data with Unlimited Province-wide $28, $30, $33 and $39 prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options (QC).
Get unlimited nationwide 5G data for less. Starting at $50/mo in QC and $55/mo in other regions.
Get the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G with an affordable plan for $0 down, 0% APR. With Sweet Pay on eligible 2-year plans.
Shop online and get $60 waived of connection service fee.
Value-packed mobile plans and home internet. Now starting at $57/mo when you bring your own phone (QC).
Crave is available as an add-on for TV for only $20/mo. Hook up today and get 2 months free.
Add TV to your Unlimited Internet starting from $25/mo in QC and $35/mo in ON.
Hot phones starting from $0 down, 0% APR
Refer a Friend to get $50 in bill credits each when they join the Virgin Plus party.
get a Google Chromecast when you hook up with TV on a 6-month term
Get up to $700 off a hot new device when you trade in your old one.
Freedom is waiving long-distance and SMS charges for customers to Israel, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip until Nov 30, 2023. Roaming charges for customers in those regions will also be waived during that period.
Get yours today with a nationwide unlimited data plan starting at $45/mo. with Digital discount.
Add an extra line to your account with unlimited talk & text, starting at only $19/mo.
Get the new value-packed plan with 50GB of data that you can use in Canada and the United States for $45/mo. when you bring your own phone. Price includes a $5/mo. credit for 24 months.
Get 20GB of data that you can use across Canada, for only $34/mo. when you bring your own phone. Price includes a $5/mo. credit for 24 months.
Get 1,000 long-distance minutes per month for 24 months to 14 destinations when you activate a new line or upgrade your phone on $29+/mo. plans, after Digital Discount
Switch to Freedom and get a nationwide unlimited plan with 50GB of 5G data for $45/mo. Select post-secondary institutions.
Refer a friend and get a $25 service credit for each referral. Save up to $250 a year
Sign up for noSTRINGS Prepaid Auto Top-ups and get a $20 bonus.
Sign up contract-free on any noSTRINGS Prepaid Talk + Text + Data or Unlimited plan and save $10/mo. for 8 months. That’s $80 in savings!
Get 3 months free data and a $0 activation fee when activating an Apple Watch (Cellular + GPS).
Save up to $200 when you purchase a new iPhone and Apple Watch (GPS + Cellular). Available in-store only. Plus, get 3 months of free watch data and $0 activation fee when you activate your Apple Watch (GPS + Cellular)
Ongoing deals:
New Crave subscribers get 50% off for the first 3 months!
Get infiNET 150 and TV for as low as $75/mo. with a 2-year Internet contract when bundled with wireless. Plus, get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for the first 12 months!
infiNET 1 Gig $99.95mo. for 24 months with a 2-year Internet contract when bundled with wireless
Upgrade to the next fastest plan at no additional cost for 1 month
Get up to $600 in-store credit toward a new wireless device and accessories when you trade in your old device.
Sign up for SaskTel Internet on a monthly plan and save 50% for 3 months + get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi for only $5/mo. for first 3 months
Switch to a 2-year Internet contract plan and save $10/mo. off the regular price
Get unlimited calling with our Anytime North America Long Distance plan—all for one low monthly price
Get our 10 most popular calling features, including Call Display & Name Display, for just $10/mo. Add on Voice Mail for only $2/mo. more
