Sonos Black Friday Deals and Cyber Monday Revealed

IIC Deals
3 seconds ago

Sonos black friday 2023

Sonos has revealed its Black Friday deals in Canada for 2023, offering significant savings on a selection of its home theatre and portable audio products.

The sale, running from November 17 to November 27, offers a discount on various Sonos speakers and devices, with discounts available through the Sonos website and selected retailers.

Here are the detailed offers:

  • Arc Soundbar: $879 (save $220, 20% off) for an immersive sound experience with Dolby Atmos capabilities.
  • Beam (Gen 2): $519 (save $130, 20% off) to enhance audio experiences from music to movies.
  • Ray Soundbar: $279 (save $70, 20% off) for upgrading the sound quality of TV, music, and gaming.
  • Sub: $799 (save $200, 20% off) designed to add bass to the Sonos system.
  • Sub Mini: $439 (save $110, 20% off) a compact subwoofer for enhancing movies and music with deeper bass.
  • Roam Portable Speaker: $171 (save $58, 25% off) offers portable sound for both home and outdoor use.
  • Roam SL: $149 (save $50, 25% off) provides portable sound without built-in voice control.
  • Era 100: $249 (save $70, 22% off) for improved acoustics and connectivity in any room.
  • Amp: $769 (save $130, 14% off) to power passive speakers and enable multiroom listening experiences.
  • Port: $479 (save $70, 13% off) brings the Sonos experience to an existing stereo or receiver setup.

This is the first time we’re seeing Sonos discount its newest Era 100 speaker, which is the successor to its popular Sonos One. Black Friday is the best time to buy Sonos speakers on discount.

A special Cyber Monday deal will also be available exclusively on November 27, offering the older Sonos Five for $559 (save $140, 20% off).

