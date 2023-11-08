Sonos Black Friday Deals and Cyber Monday Revealed

Sonos has revealed its Black Friday deals in Canada for 2023, offering significant savings on a selection of its home theatre and portable audio products.

The sale, running from November 17 to November 27, offers a discount on various Sonos speakers and devices, with discounts available through the Sonos website and selected retailers.

Here are the detailed offers:

This is the first time we’re seeing Sonos discount its newest Era 100 speaker, which is the successor to its popular Sonos One. Black Friday is the best time to buy Sonos speakers on discount.

A special Cyber Monday deal will also be available exclusively on November 27, offering the older Sonos Five for $559 (save $140, 20% off).