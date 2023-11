Holy smokes we’re just over one week into November and Black Friday deals are starting earlier and earlier, yet again. Walmart Canada has kicked off its Black Friday deals on Thursday, with deals that also went online on Wednesday.

Check out the following highlights that caught our eye:

PlayStation 5 Slim Bundle – $649

Apple Watch Ultra – $699 (save $400)

iPhone 14 Plus – get $250 Walmart gift card with with Telus Easy Payment

Google Pixel 8 – get $100 Walmart gift card with with Telus Easy Payment

Samsung Galaxy S23 – $150 Walmart gift card with Telus Easy Payment

75-inch onn 4K UHD Roku Smart TV – $648 (save $350)

Roku Express – $29.98

Roku 4K – $49.98

As of writing, the $699 Apple Watch Ultra is sold out as those disappeared pretty quickly.