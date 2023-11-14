PlayStation Black Friday Deals 2023 Announced

With Black Friday next week, the deal announcements are coming in hot and heavy. Sony’s PlayStation is gearing up to offer significant sales on its products and games, making it an ideal time for shoppers to purchase holiday gifts at attractive prices it says.

Check out the PlayStation Black Friday 2023 deals in Canada below, according to details shared by the company on Tuesday:

PS5 Deals at Participating Retailers

PlayStation Plus Membership Discounts

Promotional Period : November 17 – 27.

: November 17 – 27. Discount Offer: Up to 30% off on 12-month PlayStation Plus memberships.

PlayStation Gear Savings

Sale Dates : November 17 – 27.

: November 17 – 27. Discounts : Up to 20% off on PlayStation merchandise, apparel, and more.

: Up to 20% off on PlayStation merchandise, apparel, and more. Purchase Method: Available through the PlayStation Gear website without needing a promo code.

PlayStation Store Black Friday Discounts

Discount Period : November 17 – 27.

: November 17 – 27. Offers : Major discounts on PS5 and PS4 games.

: Major discounts on PS5 and PS4 games. Highlighted Titles: EA Sports FC 24, NBA 2K24, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, among others.

PlayStation says customers can take advantage of these Black Friday deals, available both online and in-store at neighbourhood retailers. What are you looking to grab this year? PS5 consoles are no longer out of stock compared to years in the past.