PlayStation Black Friday Deals 2023 Announced

With Black Friday next week, the deal announcements are coming in hot and heavy. Sony’s PlayStation is gearing up to offer significant sales on its products and games, making it an ideal time for shoppers to purchase holiday gifts at attractive prices it says.
Check out the PlayStation Black Friday 2023 deals in Canada below, according to details shared by the company on Tuesday:
PS5 Deals at Participating Retailers
Retailer Promotions: Local retailers will feature seasonal PlayStation deals
PlayStation says customers can take advantage of these Black Friday deals, available both online and in-store at neighbourhood retailers. What are you looking to grab this year? PS5 consoles are no longer out of stock compared to years in the past.
