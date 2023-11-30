Apple ‘Personal Voice’ Feature Helps Those with Speech Loss

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Tristram Ingham, a physician and disability advocate, finds solace in Apple’s cutting-edge speech accessibility features amid a potential uncertain future.

Apple s New Speech Tools Help Tristram Ingham Find His Voice

Ingham, a New Zealand native, possesses a soft, assured voice – a powerful tool for his roles as a physician, researcher, and leader within the disability community.

However, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) threatens his speech capabilities, causing progressive muscle degeneration, including in his voice.

Apple’s recent launch of the Personal Voice feature within iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma brings hope.

This tool enables users facing potential speech loss to create a personalized voice resembling their own through a guided audio recording process.

Apple accessibility Personal Voice setup inline jpg large 2x

Moreover, Apple’s Live Speech feature allows typing to convert text into speech, supporting users with physical and speech disabilities, blending seamlessly with Switch Control and AssistiveTouch.

Sarah Herrlinger, Apple’s director of Global Accessibility Policy and Initiatives, also reaffirms Apple’s commitment to inclusivity, providing tools for nonspeaking users and those at risk of speech loss.

“Personal Voice samples and recreates your voice, so if you ever lose the ability to speak, you can continue to communicate through your iPhone, iPad, or Mac and still sound like you — which means your voice is never lost,” says Apple.

Take a look at Apple’s “The Lost Voice” video and don’t forget to share your thoughts with us below.

YouTube video

