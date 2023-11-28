iOS 17.2 Beta 4 Download and More Released for developers

Is the New ‘NameDrop’ Feature on iOS 17 Really Safe?
Recent concerns raised by police departments and news outlets about the safety of NameDrop in iOS 17 have led to unwarranted fearmongering.
Apple has released a new round of beta software for developers on Tuesday, including iOS 17.2 beta 4 and more. Check out what’s available for download below:
As for what’s new iOS 17.2 beta 4? One major change is the ability to change the default notification sounds and haptics, by going to Settings > Sounds & Haptics > Default Alerts (new).
Stay tuned to learn about the major changes in iOS 17.2 beta 4.