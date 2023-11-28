iOS 17.2 Beta 4 Download and More Released for developers

Apple has released a new round of beta software for developers on Tuesday, including iOS 17.2 beta 4 and more. Check out what’s available for download below:

  • iOS 17.2 beta 4 (21C5054b)
  • iPadOS 17.2 beta 4 (21C5054b)
  • macOS 14.2 beta 4 (23C5055b)
  • watchOS 10.2 beta 4 (21S5358a)
  • tvOS 17.2 beta 4 (21K5356c)

As for what’s new iOS 17.2 beta 4? One major change is the ability to change the default notification sounds and haptics, by going to Settings > Sounds & Haptics > Default Alerts (new).

Stay tuned to learn about the major changes in iOS 17.2 beta 4.

