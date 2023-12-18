Canadian Digital Service to Leave X: Doesn’t Align with Values

The federal government’s Canadian Digital Service department announced on Monday it will be closing its account X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Farewell, X Fam! 👋 After thoughtful consideration, CDS will decommission this Twitter account on January 18,” said the account on Monday.

CDS was responsible for implementing the COVID Alert app during the pandemic, with the latter’s cost having ballooned to over $54 million. The app was shut down last July.

When asked why CDS was leaving X, the federal department told iPhone in Canada it was the result of a recent “strategic review” of its social media presence. CDS added it determined the current climate of X “does not align with CDS values,” with the decision made by its senior leadership to remove itself from Elon Musk-owned X.

CDS said that its decision to depart from X was made on its own accord and is not part of a federal government mandate.

Despite leaving X, CDS says it will still be on LinkedIn and also have a blog online.

When the CBC was labelled on X as ‘government-funded media’, the public broadcaster ditched X, known before as Twitter. It has since come back to the social network.