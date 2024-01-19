Pluto TV Launches ‘NFL Super Bowl Classics’ Channel for Football Fans

Free streaming service Pluto TV has just launched an exclusive ‘NFL Super Bowl Classics’ channel to amp up football enthusiasm in the lead-up to Super Bowl LVIII.

Joining the successful ‘NFL Channel,’ this pop-up channel will feature past Super Bowl games and specials 24/7.

Starting from January 18 to February 21, NFL fans can catch every thrilling pass, touchdown, and iconic Hail Mary from historic Super Bowl showdowns. The channel includes NFL Films programming, docu-series, and specials showcasing the rich legacy of America’s favorite pastime.

Amy Kuessner, EVP of programming for Pluto TV, expressed excitement, stating, “Thanks to our incredible partners at the NFL, we have the opportunity to offer a window into NFL history.”

‘NFL Super Bowl Classics’ dives into the archives, allowing fans to relive unforgettable moments like the first overtime in Super Bowl LI and David Tyree’s jaw-dropping helmet catch in Super Bowl XLII.

The channel is exclusively available on the Pluto TV app or connected TV devices in the Sports category.

In addition to full game replays, viewers can enjoy NFL Throwback retrospectives like ‘Greatest Super Bowl Finishes,’ ‘Ranking every Super Bowl MVP Performance,’ and ‘Craziest Super Bowl Plays of All Time.’

Pluto TV aims to bring football enthusiasts a centralized hub to discover and relive iconic Super Bowl moments—all for free.