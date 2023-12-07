Pluto TV Hits 1-Year Anniversary in Canada, Adds New Content

Paramount Global’s Pluto TV has celebrated its first anniversary in Canada, establishing itself as the country’s largest free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) platform it says, citing the latest Numeris VAM Data.

The service has achieved over 1 billion total viewing minutes (TVMs) monthly. Since its Canadian launch, Pluto TV has expanded its content library, adding over 50 new full-time channels and doubling its content hours, now offering more than 40,000 hours of movies, shows, documentaries, news, and music.

“Since its inception, Pluto TV has had one mission– to entertain the planet. Pluto TV in Canada has truly been a rocket-ship, quickly climbing to the top as the country’s largest FAST platform. Pluto TV in Canada is one of our biggest international success stories to date, and this success is a testament of the value of our proposition for both users and partners,” said Olivier Jollet, Executive Vice President and International General Manager, Pluto TV, in a statement on Thursday.

Pluto TV says its service approach includes human-led curation, bringing programming that resonates with viewers. In its first year, the platform provided Canadians with special previews of new Paramount+ shows and exclusive programming like the full “Mission: Impossible” franchise.

The platform’s success is bolstered by partnerships with The Weather Network, OUTtv, Sony, Lionsgate, Cineflix, NFB, Stingray, and Corus Entertainment, to name a few.

New content additions include the “Income Property Channel,” “Pluto TV Westerns,” more MTV channels, “Love Pets,” “Leave it to Bryan Channel,” (coming in January) holiday programming, “Real Disaster Channel,” “Sailor Moon Channel,” “Naruto Channel,” “NickToons,” “Pluto TV Adventure Channel,” and “Crime Files” (coming in January).

These channels complement Pluto TV’s diverse offerings across various genres, including Crime, Classic TV, Sci-Fi, Comedy, Drama, Movies, Game Shows, Factual, News, Home and DIY, Food, Kids, French, Sports, Anime, and Music.

Pluto TV is available on the web, while there is a native app for iOS, Android, Apple TV and more. No registration is needed to start watching and despite the ads, it’s kind of great to find an easy place to watch Chappelle’s Show again.