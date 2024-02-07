What’s New in iOS 17.4 Beta 2

Yesterday, Apple released new beta software for developers including iOS 17.4 beta 2 and more. What’s new in this latest iOS 17.4 beta? Brandon Butch has shared a breakdown of what’s new in this latest beta–check out the features and changes below:

Removals and Additions:

Removed the “identifiable region option” from the About screen that had placeholder text in the previous beta.

Removed the “contactless and NFC” option from the Privacy and Security section, which was non-functional in beta 1.

Added “Pass Keys access for web browsers” in the Privacy and Security section, allowing applications to request visibility into saved Pass Keys for websites and apps.

Widget Updates:

A new “City Digital Clock” widget has been added to the clock widgets, enabling users to add a digital clock for different cities.

Podcast Transcriptions:

Improved accuracy of podcast transcriptions, similar to music lyrics, with possible font size adjustments for better readability.

App and Feature Splash Screens:

New splash screen for the App Store emphasizing it as a “safe and trusted place.”

New splash screen for Apple Music, although it doesn’t mention any specific new features.

Siri Compatibility Mode:

Introduced a new Siri compatibility mode for resolving microphone input issues, particularly in cars.

Messaging with Siri:

Enhanced “Read Messages” feature, allowing Siri to read messages in different languages with updated language order and selections.

Bug Fixes and Performance:

Fixed a bug where stickers were missing or not showing up in the interface.

Performance and battery life are expected to be similar or slightly improved compared to the first beta, with solid Geekbench scores indicating robust performance.

Known Issues and Fixes:

Addressed issues with the SKAdNetwork and in-app purchase failures.

A new known issue for shared iPad users involves a loading screen in the Files app, with a workaround of relaunching the app.

Yesterday Apple also released the first ever visionOS 1.1 beta 1 for its Vision Pro headset, highlighting adjustments to volumetric scenes for easier interaction and listing several known issues and their workarounds.

Today, Apple should be releasing equivalent public beta builds of yesterday’s releases, so stay tuned.