Top 10 Super Bowl LVIII Ads on YouTube Revealed

Usman Qureshi
4 seconds ago

Super Bowl LVIII concluded with the Kansas City Chiefs clinching victory over the San Francisco 49ers, with fans eagerly revisiting their favorite commercials on YouTube post-game.

YouTube video

These years Super Bowl commercials included everything from the comedic charm of Booking.com to the high-energy spectacle of Mountain Dew and the tantalizing teasers from Universal Pictures.

YouTube had been buzzing with activity long before the big game kicked off. With a plethora of content available, from mouthwatering nacho recipes to nostalgic Taylor Swift compilations, fans found endless ways to immerse themselves in both football fever and pop culture.

For brands, YouTube proved to be the optimal platform to engage with Canadian audiences, whether in the lead-up to the event, on game day itself, or even in the days following.

The significance of YouTube as a hub for Super Bowl ad viewing was underscored by the staggering statistic that ads posted on the platform garnered over 90 million views on game day alone.

YouTube video

In terms of advertising trends, 2024 witnessed a resurgence of reunions and a push towards pushing storytelling boundaries to new heights, both figuratively and literally.

Now, let’s dive into the top 10 ads that captivated YouTube viewers during Super Bowl LVIII:

  1. Booking.com: Tina Fey books whoever she wants to be | Booking.com 2024 Big Game ad
  2. T-Mobile: Auditions | 2024 Big Game Day Commercial | T-Mobile
  3. State Farm: Like A Good Neighbaaa – To Be Continued | feat. Arnold Schwarzenegger | State Farm®
  4. Snap: Snapchat | Less social media. More Snapchat
  5. Google: Javier in Frame | Google Pixel SB Commercial 2024
  6. Mountain Dew: MTN DEW | Aubrey Plaza Having a Blast Super Bowl Ad
  7. 20th Century Studios: Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes | Official Trailer
  8. Universal Pictures: Twisters | Official Trailer
  9. Scientology: Decide for Yourself | Church of Scientology Super Bowl 2024 Commercial (60-sec ad)
  10. Skechers: Skechers ’24 Big Game Spot: Mr. T in Skechers

Let us know which commercial was your favorite in the comments section below.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

ArriveCAN App Cost Taxpayers $60 Million or More: Auditor General

An audit conducted by the Auditor General of Canada has uncovered mismanagement beyond what anyone could imagine in the contracting, development, and implementation of the ArriveCAN app by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), the Public Health Agency of Canada, and Public Services and Procurement Canada. The report, released on Monday, following a motion passed...
Austin Blake
1 hour ago

Nearly 50% of Cogeco’s Network Users Controlled by the ‘Big 3’

Starting today, the CRTC is launching its public hearing to review the wholesale high-speed access framework, set to conclude on Friday. Major telecoms, smaller independent ISPs (those remaining anyways) and public advocacy groups are set to appear at the hearing, to present their arguments. Today will see OpenMedia and the Public Interest Advocacy Centre appear....
John Quintet
2 hours ago