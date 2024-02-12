Top 10 Super Bowl LVIII Ads on YouTube Revealed

Super Bowl LVIII concluded with the Kansas City Chiefs clinching victory over the San Francisco 49ers, with fans eagerly revisiting their favorite commercials on YouTube post-game.

These years Super Bowl commercials included everything from the comedic charm of Booking.com to the high-energy spectacle of Mountain Dew and the tantalizing teasers from Universal Pictures.

YouTube had been buzzing with activity long before the big game kicked off. With a plethora of content available, from mouthwatering nacho recipes to nostalgic Taylor Swift compilations, fans found endless ways to immerse themselves in both football fever and pop culture.

For brands, YouTube proved to be the optimal platform to engage with Canadian audiences, whether in the lead-up to the event, on game day itself, or even in the days following.

The significance of YouTube as a hub for Super Bowl ad viewing was underscored by the staggering statistic that ads posted on the platform garnered over 90 million views on game day alone.

In terms of advertising trends, 2024 witnessed a resurgence of reunions and a push towards pushing storytelling boundaries to new heights, both figuratively and literally.

Now, let’s dive into the top 10 ads that captivated YouTube viewers during Super Bowl LVIII:

Booking.com: Tina Fey books whoever she wants to be | Booking.com 2024 Big Game ad T-Mobile: Auditions | 2024 Big Game Day Commercial | T-Mobile State Farm: Like A Good Neighbaaa – To Be Continued | feat. Arnold Schwarzenegger | State Farm® Snap: Snapchat | Less social media. More Snapchat Google: Javier in Frame | Google Pixel SB Commercial 2024 Mountain Dew: MTN DEW | Aubrey Plaza Having a Blast Super Bowl Ad 20th Century Studios: Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes | Official Trailer Universal Pictures: Twisters | Official Trailer Scientology: Decide for Yourself | Church of Scientology Super Bowl 2024 Commercial (60-sec ad) Skechers: Skechers ’24 Big Game Spot: Mr. T in Skechers

Let us know which commercial was your favorite in the comments section below.