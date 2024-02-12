Here are the Best Commercials and Trailers From Super Bowl LVIII (2024)

Steve Vegvari
1 hour ago

In case you didn’t hear, the biggest sports event of the year took place this weekend. Super Bowl LVIII saw the Kansas City Chiefs win the game against the San Francisco 49ers. While eyes were glued to the game, there were many commercials and trailers to come from the event.

As is tradition, the Canadian streams of the Super Bowl offer lacklustre ads and commercials compared to the American broadcast. While some trickle in, most don’t have nearly as much sticking power. So, we’ve taken a moment to compile the very best commercials and trailers you may or may not have seen if you watched Super Bowl LVIII.

Deadpool and Wolverine Official Teaser

YouTube video

At long last, Marvel Entertainment has given us the first official look at the third Deadpool film, dubbed Deadpool and Wolverine. As a means of bringing the ‘Merch With a Mouth; into the MCU, we see Wade Wilson tracked down by the TVA. Canadian Ryan Reynolds returns as the titular character with Hugh Jackman reprising his role as Wolverine. Deadpool and Wolverine arrives in theatres on July 26th, 2024.

Wicked First Look

YouTube video

Adapted from the beloved musical, the first look at Wicked (Part 1) dropped during the Super Bowl. Debuting in theatres on November 27th, the film stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. Ariana Grande stars as Glinda. The two meet in the Land of OZ and forge a friendship leading to a meeting with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Official Trailer

Twisters Official Trailer

YouTube video

Don’t Forget Uber Eats

YouTube video

Reuniting Friends stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer, Uber Eats highlights how its service can help a busy schedule. Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show performer Usher also made an appearance.

Michael CeraVe

YouTube video

After photos of the actor carrying an obscene amount of CeraVe began popping up online, the latest ad featuring Michael Cera makes much more sense. It’s a cheeky commercial that doubles down on being meta regarding the Canadian actor’s name.

BMW Christopher Walken in “Talkin Like Walken”

YouTube video

Actor Christopher Walken has an iconic cadence when he speaks. So much so that it’s inspired many impersonations throughout the year. BMW is capitalizing on this by having Walken interact with many people who have some impersonating chops. The ad culminates with Walken interacting with Usher (another guest appearance for the performer).

Aubrey Plaza Having a Blast

YouTube video

“America’s Sweetheart” Aubrey Plaza is featured in Mountain Dew’s latest ad for its ‘Baja Blast’ drink. Whether its getting hit by pool noodles or stuck in an elevator, Plaza takes is all in stride.

Like a Good Neighbaaa (Full Extended Cut)

YouTube video

Sadly, this reunion of Twins stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito didn’t make it to Canada. As a State Farm agent, Schwarzenegger struggles to nail the company’s slogan. Thankfully, DeVito steps in for an assist.

Can’t B Broken (Extended)

YouTube video

Being a Verizon ad, it makes sense why this commercial didn’t make it in the Canadian broadcast of the Super Bowl. However, the unexpected announcement that came from it makes it stand out. The ad features Beyoncé in a montage, all powered by the telecom service. It culminates with the artist saying, “Okay, they ready. Drop the new music.” Ultimately, she did just that.

The ad was used to announce the brand-new album, Renaissance Act 2, is releasing on March 29th. Adding to that, the first new singles from the album: Texas Hold ‘Em and 16 Carriages are now available to stream.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

Google One Surpasses 100 Million Subscribers

Google has officially surpassed the 100 million subscriber mark for its Google One service, as announced by CEO Sundar Pichai on Friday. "We just crossed 100M Google One subscribers! Looking forward to building on that momentum with our new AI Premium Plan (launched yesterday) offering AI features like Gemini Advanced, plus Gemini in Gmail, Docs...
John Quintet
1 day ago

Apple Might Be Limiting iPhone Web Apps in the EU

Apple's latest iOS 17.4 beta 2 has apparently broken Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) for users in the European Union, which means it affects these apps as alternatives to native iOS applications. Security researcher Tommy Mysk and the Open Web Advocacy group first noted the changes, highlighting a shift that places web apps at a notable...
John Quintet
2 days ago