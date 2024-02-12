Here are the Best Commercials and Trailers From Super Bowl LVIII (2024)

In case you didn’t hear, the biggest sports event of the year took place this weekend. Super Bowl LVIII saw the Kansas City Chiefs win the game against the San Francisco 49ers. While eyes were glued to the game, there were many commercials and trailers to come from the event.

As is tradition, the Canadian streams of the Super Bowl offer lacklustre ads and commercials compared to the American broadcast. While some trickle in, most don’t have nearly as much sticking power. So, we’ve taken a moment to compile the very best commercials and trailers you may or may not have seen if you watched Super Bowl LVIII.

Deadpool and Wolverine Official Teaser

At long last, Marvel Entertainment has given us the first official look at the third Deadpool film, dubbed Deadpool and Wolverine. As a means of bringing the ‘Merch With a Mouth; into the MCU, we see Wade Wilson tracked down by the TVA. Canadian Ryan Reynolds returns as the titular character with Hugh Jackman reprising his role as Wolverine. Deadpool and Wolverine arrives in theatres on July 26th, 2024.

Wicked First Look

Adapted from the beloved musical, the first look at Wicked (Part 1) dropped during the Super Bowl. Debuting in theatres on November 27th, the film stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. Ariana Grande stars as Glinda. The two meet in the Land of OZ and forge a friendship leading to a meeting with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Official Trailer

A new look at Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes was shown, giving us a better look at the state of the world set several generations after the War for the Planet of the Apes. The film stars Freya Allen, William H. Macy, Kevin Durand, Owen Teague, and Dicken Lachman. It arrives in theatres on May 10th, 2024.

Twisters Official Trailer

Last up for movie trailers is Twisters, a “requel” of the 1996 film. Starring Glen Powell, Katy O’Brien, and Anthony Ramos, the film focuses on a group of storm chasers. The group of storm chasers find themselves at a crossroads, facing multiple storm systems converging over Oklahoma. Twisters premiere in theatres on July 19th, 2024.

Don’t Forget Uber Eats

Reuniting Friends stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer, Uber Eats highlights how its service can help a busy schedule. Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show performer Usher also made an appearance.

Michael CeraVe

After photos of the actor carrying an obscene amount of CeraVe began popping up online, the latest ad featuring Michael Cera makes much more sense. It’s a cheeky commercial that doubles down on being meta regarding the Canadian actor’s name.

BMW Christopher Walken in “Talkin Like Walken”

Actor Christopher Walken has an iconic cadence when he speaks. So much so that it’s inspired many impersonations throughout the year. BMW is capitalizing on this by having Walken interact with many people who have some impersonating chops. The ad culminates with Walken interacting with Usher (another guest appearance for the performer).

Aubrey Plaza Having a Blast

“America’s Sweetheart” Aubrey Plaza is featured in Mountain Dew’s latest ad for its ‘Baja Blast’ drink. Whether its getting hit by pool noodles or stuck in an elevator, Plaza takes is all in stride.

Like a Good Neighbaaa (Full Extended Cut)

Sadly, this reunion of Twins stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito didn’t make it to Canada. As a State Farm agent, Schwarzenegger struggles to nail the company’s slogan. Thankfully, DeVito steps in for an assist.

Can’t B Broken (Extended)

Being a Verizon ad, it makes sense why this commercial didn’t make it in the Canadian broadcast of the Super Bowl. However, the unexpected announcement that came from it makes it stand out. The ad features Beyoncé in a montage, all powered by the telecom service. It culminates with the artist saying, “Okay, they ready. Drop the new music.” Ultimately, she did just that.

The ad was used to announce the brand-new album, Renaissance Act 2, is releasing on March 29th. Adding to that, the first new singles from the album: Texas Hold ‘Em and 16 Carriages are now available to stream.