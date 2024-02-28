Google CEO Sundar Pichai has responded to the recent uproar surrounding the company’s AI tool, labeling the responses generated by Gemini as “completely unacceptable” (via Semafor).

The controversy erupted after Google suspended its Gemini image creation tool last week due to its production of embarrassing and offensive results.

Reports surfaced of Gemini declining to depict white individuals and inserting photos of women or people of color inappropriately.

Criticism intensified when Gemini was found to generate questionable text responses, such as equating Elon Musk’s influence with Adolf Hitler’s, prompting backlash from various quarters, particularly conservatives who accused Google of bias.

Pichai acknowledged the criticism and stressed the urgency of making structural changes to address the problem. He expressed regret over the offensive responses and affirmed Google’s commitment to rectifying the issue.

Pichai said that Google has already taken steps to improve Gemini’s guardrails, with teams working tirelessly to address the underlying issues. He assured significant improvements in various prompts and reiterated the company’s dedication to resolving the matter promptly.

However, the controversy underscores broader challenges faced by companies developing AI products for consumers. While the underlying AI models may be sound, technical errors in software implementation can lead to problematic outcomes.

Pichai’s response aims to assure stakeholders that Google is taking the matter seriously and actively working to restore confidence in its AI technologies. Nevertheless, the reputational damage caused by the controversy may prove challenging to overcome.

As Google navigates this challenging period, stakeholders will closely monitor the company’s actions to ensure accountability and transparency in addressing the issues raised by this controversy.